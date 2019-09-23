The four of them were swimming Sunday afternoon in a creek on Blackwater near Sherman Kennedy Road in Baker, according to friends who have gathered nearby.

12 p.m. update:

Three children and an adult, missing since Sunday afternoon, have been found on a sandbar in the Blackwater State Forest.

They were found near the creek where they were last seen, according to friends who gathered to help search.

All are alive and well, according to reports.

10 a.m.:

An 11-year-old Baker girl, remains missing Monday morning along with two other children and the other children's mother.

The children range in age from 6 to 11, according to preliminary reports.

The four of them were swimming Sunday afternoon in a creek on Blackwater near Sherman Kennedy Road in Baker, according to friends who have gathered nearby.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office is assisting in the search. A helicopter and K9s have been deployed.

As of about 8 a.m., the family and friends of the missing group has been asked to wait at the Gator Cafe in Baker while law enforcement searches the area.

Magy Maloy, who is 11, is one of the children missing. Her father, James, put out a Facebook post early Monday morning asking for help in bringing his daughter home safe.

Her uncle, Chris Maloy, told the Daily News at 10 a.m. that he was offering a $10,000 reward for the safe return of the children. He said law enforcement was doing everything they could and he wanted to help.

"We're just trying to do everything to do our part to get these kids home safe," he said.

The other two children are Chloe and Maddie Black. Their mother is Marcella Black, who also goes by Marcella Dustin, according to those gathered in Baker.

The group was last heard from at about 2 p.m. when they left the creek and went up the road to call someone to meet them, friends say.

When the person arrived to meet them, they weren't here. No one has seen or heard from them since.

The car remains at the creek.

According to preliminary reports, the woman's boyfriend and their 2-year-old son were with them earlier in the day.

Check back for updates on this story.