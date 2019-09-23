MILWAUKEE, Wisc. – Junior Patrick Kaukovalta and senior Zhe Zhou each ended the Milwaukee Tennis Classic with consolation singles wins on Sunday in Milwaukee, Wis. In doubles, the pair fell in their semifinal match.

In consolations, Kaukovalta edged his way to a 3-6, 6-2, 1-0 (11-9) victory over Mark Wallner of Tennessee.

Zhou cruised to a 6-3, 6-3, win over Matt Gamble of Notre Dame, also in consolations.

Kaukovalta and Zhou fell to No. 26 Ruehl/Bolla of Arizona State, 8-4 in the semifinal. The duo starts the fall season at 2-1 in doubles play.

Up next, the Tide will send players to the Southern Miss Invitational on Sept. 28-29, in Hattiesburg, Miss.

Alabama Results

Doubles Draw

No. 26 Ruehl/Bolla (ASU) def. Kaukovalta/Zhou, 8-4

Singles Consolations Draw

Zhe Zhou def. Matt Gamble (ND), 6-3, 6-3

Patrick Kaukovalta def. Mark Wallner (TENN), 3-6, 6-2, 1-0(9)