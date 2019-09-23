BAKER — A woman and four children were found unharmed nearly 24 hours after being reported missing in the Blackwater River State Forest.

They were spotted around 11:30 a.m. Monday by a Bay County Sheriff's Office helicopter, which was assisting in the search. The helicopter crew then directed Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office deputies to the group.

They were found not far from where they were last seen.

The woman, Marcella Dustin Black, and the children were swimming in the Blackwater River near Sherman Kennedy Road, according to preliminary reports. Three of the children were hers, while the fourth, 11-year-old Magy Maloy, was a friend.

Black told authorities they got lost in the woods and it started to get dark, according to a press release from the OCSO.

Black's boyfriend, who had been with the group at one point, reported them missing around 8 p.m. Sunday. He said he had been looking for them that entire time.

Capt. Larry Ward with the OCSO, said they started searching at about 10:30 p.m. He said between 15 and 18 people searched through the night, with more arriving to help early Monday morning.

"The sergeant called me last night at 10:30 and I've been praying since," he said, after the group was found. "It's a wonderful outcome."

Authorities initially found Black's car, but no sign of the group. Helicopters and K9s from a half dozen area agencies assisted in the search.

The group was recovered just before noon Monday. They were all in their swim suits and the children were barefoot. They were hungry and thirsty but none required medical treatment, according to Michele Nicholson with the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office.

Magy told her parents that Black built a fire overnight to keep them warm and that none of them slept. She said Black threw her purse into the fire to keep it burning longer, according to preliminary reports.

She said that after they left the spot where they had been swimming, and where Black's car was parked, they became disoriented and had trouble finding it again.

The search was complicated by the spotty cell reception in the area. Officials set up a command post, but moved it at one point in the morning to better receive communications.

Black had a cell phone with her, but it died.

Emily and Chris Maloy, Magy's aunt and uncle, were among those who gathered near Kennedy Bridget to wait for news. At one point, they offered a $10,000 reward for the children's safe return.



Early Monday afternoon, Chris described his feelings as a combination of relief and excitement



"It was a good feeling to see her returned safely."





Staff photographer Devon Ravine contributed to this story.