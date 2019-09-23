COLUMBIA, S.C. – Senior Edson Ortiz closed the Gamecock Fall Invitational strong on Sunday, after winning his final singles match of the tournament in Columbia, S.C.

No. 42 Ortiz earned his third win of the tournament after another three-set victory over Francisco Bastias of Miami, 6-1, 4-6, 6-4.

Gschwendtner fell in his final singles match against fellow SEC-foe, Andrew Rogers, 4-6, 6-2, 6-2.

Up next, the Tide will send players to compete in the Southern Miss Invitational on Sept. 28-29, in Hattiesburg, Miss.

Alabama Results

Black Singles Consolation Draw

No. 42 Edson Ortiz def. Francisco Bastias (MIA), 6-1, 4-6, 6-4

White Singles Consolations Draw

Andrew Rogers (TENN) def. Jeremy Gschwendtner, 4-6, 6-2, 6-2





