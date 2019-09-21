Writer: News Herald unfair on climate change

Why have The News Herald editors recently only published articles and opinions that Climate Change is a man-made problem and not published any articles that repudiate these opinions? And yes, the headlines regarding man-made climate change are virtually always opinions vs. scientific facts.

For example, News Herald Viewpoints, Sept. 1, 2019, "Our View" headline; "Rubio, Scott still don't get climate change." The following line was a great example of fake news: "July was the warmest month worldwide since at least 1850, and probably in the history of human activity, principally through carbon emissions, as the principle causation." Really? How can anyone back that statement up with facts? How does this writer or anyone else know what the global temperatures were prior to 1850? How many meteorologists roamed our planet in the middle ages and how did they measure temperatures before thermometers were invented?

Another example, News Herald, Sept. 8, 2019, "Why a warming planet may mean more Dorian-like storms." Let's begin with the word "may." What if someone else wrote an article with the headline, "Why a warming planet may mean less Dorian-like storms"? How much fact is there in the word "may"? The article is filled with words like "experts say," "most researchers agree," "predict," "may," "could," "very likely," or "likely." These are all based on opinions and also supposedly on "consensus science." Keep in mind that hurricane records only go back as recently as the mid 1800s!

Before people believe the types of articles or opinions above, please remember this quote, "There is no such thing as consensus science. If it's consensus, it isn't science. If it's science, it isn't consensus." — Michael Crichton.

Consensus is the business of politics. Science, on the contrary, requires only one investigator who happens to be right, which means that he or she has results that are verifiable by reference to the real world. The greatest scientists in history are great precisely because they broke with the consensus.

Bottom line for The News Herald editors: please be fair and balanced when publishing articles like these that are purely based on opinions, supposed consensus, and predictions. Please also publish some related articles based on real world facts, not predictions.

Steve Geczy, Panama City