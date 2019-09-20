Ladies and gents of Crestview, there seems to be a vague drop in temperature betwixt sunset and sunrise, which generally indicates one thing: we are officially entering Floridian Fall, otherwise known as "Less-Hot-Summer."

If you’re a pumpkin spice fan draped in infinity scarves like myself, this means spooky season is here! Unfortunately, as an adult, we can’t go trick-or-treating. It’s up to awkward adult parties to assuage our desire to dress up, and burgling candy from the kiddos’ stash to satiate our sweet tooths.

However, the Crestview Library has something brewing in our metaphorical cauldron that will appease and please!

Our second annual Trunk or Treat will be held 5-7 p.m. Oct. 29 at the library, 1445 Commerce Drive. The librarians and sponsors only have so many trunks and treats available to serve the wonderful costumed children. Participants need to be parked by 4:30 p.m. and will get a free entry into the Best Trunk competition.

As Uncle Sam is prone to say, "WE WANT YOU!"

If you’re interested in decorating your trunk and handing out candy, please call the library at 850-682-4432 or visit to sign up. It’s totally free to participate, and you get to wear costumes and chew on fun size bars whilst handing out sweets to adorable kids.

What better way to dust off your lightsabers, cowboy hats, and mummy wraps than volunteering your trunk at your library?

Emily Knie is the Crestview Public Library's adult services librarian.