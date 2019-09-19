LOCAL MUSIC

THURSDAY

Plato Jones: 6:30–8:30 p.m., The Lookout Rooftop Bar, 111 Greensboro Ave., Hotel Indigo.

Jason Miller: 10 p.m., Rhythm & Brews.

FRIDAY

Mama Dixie and The Prize Inside: every home game Friday afternoon, 3–5 p.m. at Hotel Indigo’s Shoals Bar and Kitchen, 111 Greensboro Ave., Tuscaloosa.

Ken McGuire: pianist, 6 p.m., no cover, The Side By Side restaurant, 2410 University Blvd. 561-5500. www.thesidebysiderestaurant.com.

Chris Lane and Adam Hambrick: 9 p.m., $20 and up, Druid City Music Hall, 1307 University Blvd., Tuscaloosa. www.druidcitymusichall.com.

U.S.: 9:30 p.m., Rhythm & Brews, 2308 Fourth St., Tuscaloosa. www.rhythmnbrews.com.

Lola Montez: 10 p.m., Egan's Bar, 1229 University Blvd.

Matt Bryant: 10 p.m., Alcove International Tavern, 730 22nd Ave. www.alcovetavern.com.

SATURDAY

Ken McGuire: pianist, 6 p.m., no cover, The Side By Side restaurant, 2410 University Blvd. 561-5500. www.thesidebysiderestaurant.com.

Tab and The Mojo: 10 p.m., Rhythm & Brews. www.rhythmnbrews.com.

SUNDAY

New Orleans jazz brunch: Brunch served at 11 a.m., with music by the Voodoo Saints beginning at noon, 301 Bistro, Bar, and Beer Garden, 301 Greensboro Ave. 764-1395. www.301bistro.com.

Ken McGuire: Pianist playing beginning at 12:30 p.m., brunch served beginning at 11, The Side By Side Restaurant.

Acoustic open mic: 6 p.m., no cover, 21 and older, Druid City Brewing Co., 607 14th St. www.druidcitybrewing.com.

TUESDAY

Open-mic night: 6:30-9:30 p.m., The Lookout Rooftop Bar, 111 Greensboro Ave., Hotel Indigo. Come early to sign up for 15-minute or three-song (whichever’s shorter) slots.

LOCAL EVENTS

SATURDAY

Alabama vs. Southern Miss: 11 a.m., Bryant-Denny Stadium, UA campus. Broadcast on ESPN2.

SUNDAY AND WEDNESDAY

“The Maltese Falcon” (1941): Flashback Cinema series, Hollywood 16, 4250 Old Greensboro Road. Flashback Cinema films play at 2 and 7 p.m. Sundays and Wednesdays. Matinee prices $10 general, $9 seniors and children; evening shows $12 general, $9 seniors and children. Upcoming Flashback films include “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” (1961), Sept. 29 and Oct. 2; "Clue" (1985) Oct. 6 and 9; "Gremlins" (1984), Oct. 13 and 16; "Beetlejuice" (1988), Oct. 20 and 23; "A Nightmare on Elm Street" (1984), Oct. 27 and 30. www.flashbackcinema.net/schedule.

SUNDAY

"Tuscaloosa: 200 Years in the Making": Discussion of G. Ward Hubbs' bicentennial-related history of the city, 2-4 p.m., Tuscaloosa Federal Building and United States Courthouse. Author-historian Hubbs will speak with "Bookmark" host Don Noble about the research and writing of the University of Alabama Press book, the first comprehensive history of Tuscaloosa. Copies are available at local booksellers and the Tuscaloosa Public Library. www.tuscaloosa200.com.

MONDAY

“Forbidden Planet” (1956): 7:30 p.m., free, Bama Theatre. Science-fiction adaptation of Shakespeare’s “The Tempest,” presented by the Shakespeare Film Series run through UA’s Department of English.

MONDAY-TUESDAY

"Frost/Nixon" auditions: Theatre Tuscaloosa’s SecondStage will hold auditions for its Nov. 13-17 Drish House production of Peter Morgan’s “Frost/Nixon,” beginning at 7:30 p.m. each evening in the Wilson Carr Rehearsal Hall, adjacent to the Bean-Brown Theatre at Shelton State Community College. Auditions will include cold readings from the script. Scripts are available to read in the Theatre Tuscaloosa ticket office, though scripts must remain on the premises. The office is open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Thursday, and 9 a.m.-noon Friday. www.theatretusc.com/shows/secondstage-frost-nixon.

MONDAY-SEPT. 27

“The River”: Production of Jez Butterworth’s twisting, suspenseful drama, which starred Hugh Jackman in the 2014 Broadway run, in the Allen Bales Theatre, Rowand-Johnson Hall, performed by the UA Department of Theatre and Dance. Performances at 7:30 p.m. Monday through Sept. 27, closing with a 2 p.m. matinee Sept. 29. Tickets $10. www.uatix.com.

TUESDAY

"The Strip: Tuscaloosa's Most Colorful Quarter-Mile": World-premiere screening of the locally-made documentary about the shifting face and history of the commercial strip adjacent to UA, 7:30 p.m., Bama Theatre. The film spins around how the 1976 repeal of an antiquated state law changed the social and music scene, as The Strip evolved from a family-friendly area of commerce to “a little Bourbon Street,” and how it’s been shifting back to something in-between. Tickets will be $8 general, $7 for students and seniors, day of the showing only. The box office and Greensboro Room bar open at 6:30 p.m., with seating beginning at 6:45 p.m. The film, associated with the bicentennial organization Tuscaloosa200, was created by UA alumni Ben Ellis, Rick Dowling and Taylor Watson.

REGIONAL MUSIC

THURSDAY

Rhiannon Giddens, Francesco Turrisi: 7 p.m., $38, Jemison Concert Hall, Alys Stephens Center, Birmingham. www.alysstephens.org.

Marlowe Shepherd and the Abraham Becker Orchestra: 8 p.m. Lyric Theatre, 1800 Third Ave. N., Birmingham. Tickets $29 and up through Ticketmaster. www.lyricbham.com.

Whitey Morgan: 8 p.m., $20 and up, Iron City, 513 22nd St. S., Birmingham. www.ironcitybham.com.

Buffalo Gospel, Zack Austin: 10 p.m., $8, The Nick, 2514 10th Ave. S., Birmingham. www.thenickrocks.com.

FRIDAY

Zoso: 8 p.m., $20 and up, Iron City, 513 22nd St. S., Birmingham. www.ironcitybham.com.

Bob Mould, Will Johnson: 9 p.m., $28, Saturn, 200 41st S., Birmingham. www.saturnbirmingham.com.

Boy Named Banjo, Riverbend: 9:30 p.m., $10, Zydeco. www.zydecobham.com.

Seratones, Dree Leer, Royal and Toulouse: 10 p.m., $15, The Nick.

SATURDAY

Snarky Puppy, House of Waters: 9 p.m. Avondale Brewing Company, 201 41st St. S., Birmingham.

Lola Montez, the Ladies Of, People Years: 10 p.m., $10, The Nick.

SUNDAY

Pup, Illuminati Hotties, Potty Mouth: 7 p.m., $22, Saturn.

That One Guy: 9 p.m., $12, The Nick.

MONDAY

The White Buffalo, L.A. Edwards: 8 p.m., $20, Saturn.

TUESDAY

Daryl Hall and John Oates: 7:30 p.m., Oak Mountain Amphitheatre, 1000 Amphitheater Road, Pelham. Tickets $20 and up through Ticketmaster. www.theoakmountainamphitheater.com.

Trapt: 7:30 p.m., $17 and up, Zydeco.

Demon Hunter: 8 p.m., $20 and up, Iron City, 513 22nd St. S., Birmingham. www.ironcitybham.com.

Songhoy Blues, Sylvia Rose Novak: 8 p.m., $18, Saturn.

The Almas, Ugly Ducks: 10 p.m., $6, The Nick.

WEDNESDAY

Drew Holcomb and the Neighbors, Birdtalk: 8 p.m., Lyric Theatre, Birmingham. Tickets $39.50 and up through Ticketmaster.

Will Hoge, Stephen Kellogg: 8 p.m., $25, WorkPlay Theatre. www.workplay.com.

Dirt Monkey, Lucii, Zia: 8 p.m., $18, Saturn.

Transistor, Dr. So, Dread a Go Go: 10 p.m., $6, The Nick.

REGIONAL EVENTS

NOW-JAN. 26, 2020

“Barbie — Dreaming of a Female Future”: Walk-through interactive Barbie Dreamhouse, Arrington Gallery at the Birmingham Museum of Art, 2000 Rev. Abraham Woods, Jr. Blvd., examining six decades of the iconic doll’s impact and influence. The BMA operates 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, noon-5 p.m. Sundays; closed Mondays and major holidays. 254-2565. www.artsbma.org.

SUNDAY

An Afternoon with Daniel Wallace: 2-4 p.m., $50 general, DJD Theatre, Alabama School of Fine Arts, 800 19th St. N., Birmingham. Book talk and reading featuring the Alabama-raised author of "Big Fish," recipient of the 2019 Harper Lee Award. VIP for $125 includes premium seating and signed limited edition drawing by Wallace. 334-265-7728. www.writersforum.org.

UPCOMING EVENTS

SEPT. 26: The 22nd Annual Manhattan Short Film Festival will be shown in more than 350 cities over six continents; audiences can vote on the finalists. Screenings qualify the shorts for Oscar nominations. The local screening, part of the BAH series, will show at 7:30 p.m. in the Bama.

SEPT. 26: Jamey Johnson, Cody Jinks, 7 p.m., Oak Mountain Amphitheatre, 1000 Amphitheater Road, Pelham. Tickets $98 and up through Ticketmaster. www.theoakmountainamphitheater.com.

SEPT. 27: Southern Halo, 8-1 p.m., $15 and up, Cypress Inn, 501 Rice Mind Rd N, Tuscaloosa. catering@cypressinnrestaurant.com

SEPT. 26-27: “Let It Be,” a Beatles tribute concert performed by the more than 40-year-old Prentice Concert Chorale, an auditioned choir of professional and amateur singers, 7 p.m. each night at Grace Presbyterian Church. Tickets will be $15 general, $10 for students. www.prenticeconcertchorale.com.

SEPT. 29-OCT. 6: Druid City Pride Week kicks off with a 4 p.m. screening, at Chuck’s Fish, of the 2018 documentary “5B,” built around San Francisco General’s Ward 5B, the nation’s first AIDS unit. The Pride kick-off party will be held at adjacent Icon immediately after the film, from about 5:30-9 p.m. For a full list of Pride Week events, see www.druidcitypride.org/events.

SEPT. 30: The Tuscaloosa Symphony Orchestra performs “Side by Side with Huxford Symphony Orchestra,” 7 p.m., Moody Concert Hall, UA campus. TSO Music Director Adam Flatt will conduct along with Huxford Music Director Blake Richardson; piano soloist will be Clayton Stephenson. The concert will include “The Star Spangled Banner,” Elgar’s “Enigma Variations,” Ligeti’s “Atmospheres,” and Rachmaninoff’s “Piano Concerto no. 3.” 752-5515. www.tsoonline.org.

OCT. 5: Drag Brunch, 11 a.m.–1:30 p.m., The Lookout Rooftop Bar, 111 Greensboro Ave., Hotel Indigo.

OCT. 5: Tuskaloosa Oktoberfest, noon–6 p.m., 301 Bistro, Bar, and Beer Garden, 301 Greensboro Ave. 764-1395. www.301bistro.com.

OCT. 8: An Evening with Kelly Link, 7 p.m., hosted by the UA program in creative writing, Dinah Washington Cultural Arts Center.

OCT. 25: Shadows, 7-10 p.m., $10 and up, Cypress Inn, 501 Rice Mind Rd N, Tuscaloosa. catering@cypressinnrestaurant.com

OCT. 25: The Avett Brothers, 7:30 p.m., Oak Mountain Amphitheatre, 1000 Amphitheater Road, Pelham. Tickets $88 and up through Ticketmaster. www.theoakmountainamphitheater.