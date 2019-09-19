Each year Crestview High inducts members into the Hall of Fame. The Hall of Fame is used to recognize outstanding athletic achievement. This year, four members were selected to be inducted.

CRESTVIEW — Four new members were inducted into the Crestview High School Hall of Fame last week.

The Hall of Fame began seven years ago to recognize outstanding athletic achievement. This year’s inductees were Hannah Day, Trey Hayes, Dalton Sheffield and Letavious Wilks.

Hannah Day

Day is a 2012 CHS graduate. During her time at the school, she was a three-year volleyball player and a two-year weightlifter. She also spent all four years on the softball team playing as catcher and an outfielder. During her high school softball career, she was named First Team All-State and earned the Offensive Player of the year award.

After high school, Day played softball at Northwest Florida State College from 2012-2014 where she was named to the First Team All-Panhandle Team, the Second Team FCSAA All-State team and the Second Team All-Region team, as well as being drafted to play on the NJCAA All-Stars team in Canada.

She then went on to play two years of softball at Troy University where she was named to the NFCA Third Team All-Region team and First Team All-Conference team for the Sun Belt. She also earned recognition as the USA Softball National Player of the Week and NCSA All-American 2016 Strength and Conditioning Athlete of the Year. In 2016, she was drafted by the Akron Racers in the National Pro Fast Pitch Senior Draft. She was Troy’s first draft pick and played for the Racers for two years.

Trey Hayes

Hayes is a 2006 CHS graduate. While at CHS, he played on the varsity basketball team for two years and the varsity baseball team for three years. While on the baseball team, he was on the 2004 All-Area team. In 2005, he was part of the state tournament team and All-Area team and was an All-State selection. In 2006, he was part of the state semi-final team and All-State team. He was also an All-State selection, Justin Richards award winner, PUMA All-American and Wendy’s Heisman nominee.

After high school, Hayes spent time playing baseball at Okaloosa-Walton Junior College where he was an All-Panhandle conference player. He also won the Okaloosa-Walton Baseball Clem Gatlin Persistence Award. During his sophomore year, he led the team in home runs and had the second highest batting average.

After spending time at OWJC, he played baseball at Samford University where he was an All-Southern Conference Selection. He was in the southern conference top 10 for batting averages and in the conference top 10 for home runs, stolen bases and hits. He was also a Collegiate 360 Baseball Player of the Week.

In 2009, Hayes played for the Sanford River Rats in the Florida Collegiate Summer League. During the season, he was an All-Star Selection and led the league in outfield assists. He was also second in stolen bases and in the top 10 for hits and RBIs, as well as the top five in runs scored.

Dalton Sheffield

Sheffield did not graduate from CHS, but he spent time in the 1970s as an assistant coach for the football and basketball teams. From 2005-2007, he was the junior varsity and freshman basketball coach.

During college, Sheffield played basketball and baseball at Gulf Coast Junior College and Livingston University. He also spent time as the head football and head basketball coach at Richbourg Middle School.

Letavious Wilks

Wilks is a 1996 CHS graduate. While in high school, he earned three letters in football and two letters in both track and weightlifting. He was a two-time offensive MVP in football. In 1995 he was recognized as the Northwest Florida Daily News Player of the Year and was named to the Pensacola News Journal All Area Team. In 1996, he was listed by Super Prep as the 52nd rated prospect overall and eighth running back in the state of Florida.

After high school, he played football at Duke University where he earned four letters and became the first true freshman to lead Duke in rushing. In 1996, he earned the team’s Offensive Freshman of the Year and Outstanding Offensive Back awards. In 1999, he was named to the All Atlantic Coast Conference Academic Football Team.