Message in a bottle finds its way to Walton County, where it is dispatched on its journey to the wide world.

DESTIN — It has been two weeks since a boat captain took a bottle containing a Texas man's ashes and dropped it deep into the Gulf of Mexico.

The bottle also contained a letter from the man's mother and teenage daughter, asking anyone who found the bottle to call or email them.

It was their way of making sure Brian Mullins, who never got to travel much when he was alive, saw the world.

The bottle's first stop was in Walton County, where it was turned over to a Walton County sheriff's deputy. After calling Darlene Mullins and 14-year-old Peyton Mullins, the deputy promised to send it out onto the Gulf on a fishing boat.

That was Sept. 6.

Darlene said Wednesday that they haven't heard anything since.

"He's either floating or crashed on a rock," she said, adding that she thought of putting him in a plastic bottle but didn't want to contribute to the pollution problem.

After the story went viral, appearing in newspapers and on television stations around the world, Peyton launched a Facebook page to honor her father.

Brian's Journey (with a red heart emoji) has more than 7,000 followers, and both Peyton and her grandmother have found tremendous encouragement and support from the page.

"I was really worried about Peyton, but now I'm not so worried," Darlene said. "There's so much love and support coming out of this group, it's a tremendous healing factor for her.

"It's been a beautiful journey even if we don't hear from him again. We don't regret anything we've done."