WACO, Texas - A 33-point road win at Tusculum did little to impress the American College Football Association national voters as West Alabama remained at No. 20 in this week's AFCA National Division II Top 25 poll.

The Tigers (2-0) have a huge opportunity to improve their national ranking this week, traveling to top-ranked and defending national champion Valdosta State (2-0) to open Gulf South Conference play. The Blazers own a 17-game winning streak, nine straight at home.

The Blazers and Tigers own the top two scoring offenses in the GSC, with Valdosta State averaging 43 points and West Alabama 41 points per game.

The Tigers and Blazers kickoff at 6:05 p.m. at Bazemore-Hyder Stadium in Valdosta, Georgia.