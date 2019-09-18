Paul Lux, the Okaloosa County Supervisor of Elections, is warning citizens of Okaloosa County about potentially misleading materials they could be receiving in the mail.

These mail-outs often include Florida Voter Registration Applications with information already filled out. They may be addressed to informal names, children under voting age, pets, and deceased family members, according to a press release from his office.

These letters originate from the Voter Participation Center and the Center for Voter Information, two organizations not associated with the Florida Division of Elections or the Okaloosa County Supervisor of Elections. The VPC and CVI generate address lists for these mailings from outdated and often incorrect data, which can lead to confusion regarding eligibility for voting, especially among voters who are already registered.

"We know our mail pieces will encourage tens of thousands of citizens in Florida to register and vote," Page Gardner, President and Founder of the Voter Participation Center, said in an emailed statement. "In fact, in our history, we have helped about a half-million Florida residents register already. We take our mailing list very seriously and we are constantly improving it. However, it's important to remember that no state provides a list of non-registered individuals. So it’s up to civic-engagement groups like VPC to do this hard and painstaking work."

Okaloosa voters who know they are registered are urged to confirm their voter record by using the Voter Lookup Tool on the Supervisor of Elections website, www.GoVote-Okaloosa.com, or call one of the Supervisor of Elections offices, and to not rely on the information printed on these mailed-out applications.

Any questions regarding eligibility for those currently not registered can also be directed to these sources.

For those who wish to register or update their information online, a new Florida Division of Elections portal is available at www.registertovoteflorida.gov.

