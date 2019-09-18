Computer hacker changed employee names to Boople Floof, Noodle Holder, Glock Meister and Jimmy Cracked Corn.

VALPARAISO – The employees of Emerald Coast Indoor Shooting and Sport were in for a bit of a surprise when they logged into the shooting range’s online point of sale system two months ago.

That’s when they discovered that the POS, along with their employee profile pages, had been hacked. It was allegedly the act of the shooting range’s former director of operations, Aaron Weinstock, who was arrested Saturday on charges of felony property crimes and accessing an electronic device without authority.

What tipped employees off to the hack was their first and last names had been changed on their profile pages – to Boople Floof, Noodle Holder, Car Wrecker, James Cream of Wheat, Jimmy Cracked Corn, Mr. Wilson’s War, Ferrero Rocher, Glock Meister and Teacher of Tierney, according to the Valparaiso Police Department complaint against Weinstock.

The changes were thought to be made after July 3, because the employee labeled “Car Wrecker” had been in an auto accident on that date.

“At this time we can’t comment because it’s under further investigation,” said Emerald Coast director of operations Matt Heflin. “At a later date we’ll release more information.”

The VPD complaint alleges that Weinstock, the owner of Second Amendment Shooting and Sport in Niceville, left Emerald Coast Shooting and Sport in February without notice, which was the same month it opened. In April and June, Weinstock allegedly took screenshots of a social media advertisement he believed was a violation of Glock’s Minimum Advertising Price, and a sales receipt for a Glock that he also believed was a MAP violation and sent them to Glock’s manufacturers.

In both cases, Glock responded that no violations occurred.

VPD Investigator Howard Bonham tracked Weinstock by obtaining the IP address of the unauthorized logins and the username on the login – a current employee who was using the same login name and password they’d used when they worked for Weinstock at Second Amendment. The employee also rented a house from Weinstock where they believe the POS username and password may have been written down.

Bonham sent Century Link a subpoena on the IP address, which identified Weinstock as the subscriber.

Weinstock posted a $1,500 bond and was released the same day as his arrest.