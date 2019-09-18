The owners of Timberview Helicopters were flying a church member to check on her mother, who was on one of the islands most affected by the Category 5 hurricane that hit Sept. 1. When they got there, they were put to work by a Medicorp unit in Marsh Harbor.

DESTIN —When Justin and Angela Johnson flew to the Bahamas to help a member of their church, they couldn't know what a difference they would be making in the hurricane-ravaged area.

The owners of Timberview Helicopters were flying a church member to check on her mother, who was on one of the islands most affected by the Category 5 hurricane that hit Sept. 1. When they got there, they were put to work by a Medicorp unit in Marsh Harbor.

For several days, they flew medical crews, food, water and other supplies to communities that needed help. Along their route, they noticed a debris field that looked like a landfill on a remote stretch of island.

"We flew by it at 100 miles per hour," recalled Justin. "From the air, it just looked like scattered trash everywhere. Pieces had broken up so small, cars were tangled up in it, it just didn't look like anything."

They looked, but saw no indications anyone was living there.

But on their fifth day, a journalist with them began asking about it. The next morning, Justin flew there and found a small group of Haitians living in the rubble. They had been staying in an overturned bus and one shed-like structure that had survived the 185 mph winds.

No one apparently knew the community was there. It is not on any map.

"It was just nagging at his heart," Angela said. "He got that total God intuition."

On that visit, and several more that followed, the Johnsons discovered that the people likely did not seek help because they feared deportation. Language was a barrier, but some spoke broken English. In the group were several children and an infant.

Angela said as they were unloading food and water, the small crowd of about 20 danced and smiled, holding their arms up in the universal sign of praising God.

"We knew they felt saved," she said.

"They were the most grateful people. They were holding the food, hugging it like I would hug a child."

Different members of the group emerged during each visit. In all, the Johnsons estimated about 40 people had survived the storm and its aftermath.

The Johnsons stayed close to the aircraft, but learned that there might have been bodies nearby in the rubble. On one of their visits, Angela brought body bags and explained how to use them.

As emotional as it was to find the community of forgotten people, it was perhaps equally moving to rescue three young children who had been separated from their parents when a bridge washed out.

The Johnsons were delivering supplies to a community when a man approached, begging them to save his grandchildren. He'd tried to drive and get them after they became stranded on the opposite side of a river, but that road was underwater, too.

Fuel was in short supply and the Johnsons were on a return trip from a supply delivery. But Angela convinced her husband that they had to help find those children. She told him that God would provide enough fuel.

They left the grandfather and traced the road until they saw where it was underwater. Just after that, they saw the three children huddled by the side of the road. The oldest was 10, the youngest about the size of the Johnsons' 3-year-old daughter.

Across a raging stream of water, their parents were waving frantically from the other side.

After calming the children, and convincing them it was safe to get into the helicopter, the Johnsons delivered the trio to their grateful grandfather.

"Every day has been very eye-opening," Angela said. "I'm a nurse. I've practiced critical care for years. You tend to roll through what you do. Because people have taken to this story, it's reliving it every day.

"It's making us so appreciative," she said. "It's truly God's work."

