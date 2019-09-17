The incident is still under investigation.

PANAMA CITY BEACH — A late-afternoon call to Panama City Beach police about a "suspicious device" near Margaritaville at Pier Park led to the Bay County Sheriff's Office Bomb Squad being called out Monday.

And while the object was safely removed, according to a press release from the police department around 7:30 p.m. Monday, police are still not sure what it is.

The press release said police responded to "the area of" Margaritaville, 16230 Front Beach Road, in reference to a suspicious device at 5:03 p.m.

"It was unknown if the device posed a threat, therefore, The Bay County Sheriff's Office Bomb Squad responded to the scene," according to the release. "The device was collected without incident, however, it is still unknown what exactly it is."

Traffic on Front Beach Road was blocked until the device was removed.

The incident remains under investigation.