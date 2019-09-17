CRESTVIEW — Hybrid Air Vehicles Ltd. signed a memorandum of understanding in London last week with Vertex Aerospace LLC to deliver missionized Airlander 10 aircraft to the U.S. Department of Defense. The two organizations will partner together to provide joint proposals to the DoD for fully configured Airlander 10 aircraft.

Vertex’s Aircraft Integration & Sustainment division in Crestview will work with HAV to missionize the revolutionary aircraft that provides persistent multi-domain intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, computing and communication capabilities. The Airlander 10 offers these capabilities to meet the challenges of multi-domain operations and a range of special missions.

“Together, Vertex Aerospace and HAV will provide our customers affordable aircraft optimized for long-endurance with a missionized configuration able to synchronize capabilities across all domains,” said Ed Boyington, Vertex Aerospace president and CEO. “This partnership allows us to support our U.S. armed forces as they move toward joint, multi-domain operations to combat the ambiguity of hybrid warfare.”

According to a media release, HAV, a British aerospace company, is the world leader in hybrid aircraft technology. Airlander 10 provides a versatile and innovative solution to many of the challenges facing aviation today. HAV’s Chief Executive Tom Grundy said last week at the Defence & Security Equipment International event in London that the two companies share a commitment to delivering affordable, high-quality products that respond to ever-changing mission requirements.

For more about Vertex Aerospace, visit www.vtxaero.com. For more about Hybrid Air Vehicles Lt., visit www.hybridairvehicles.com.