The early morning theft of a dump truck from a gas station in Milton set a chain of events into motion that left the suspect dead.

The theft was reported at 5:10 a.m. from The Other Place gas station in Milton, according to a press release from the Milton Police Department.

Officers made contact with the truck near the Douglas Dillon Administration Center, the school district's main offices, on U.S. Highway 90.

The dump truck driver fled with officers in pursuit. The chase entered the Pensacola State College Milton Campus, the release said.

A city police car and a Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office patrol car were rammed by the dump truck during the incident.

The suspect was shot and killed. Two Milton Police Department officers have been placed on administrative leave, along with a SRSO deputy.

SRSO Sgt. Rich Aloy said it was routine to put personnel on leave during an investigation like this.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is assisting with the investigation.

The victim's identity was not released as of late Tuesday afternoon.

It was not immediately clear from the information released, which officers fired at the suspect or whether the individual was still in the truck at the time.