CRESTVIEW — The Crestview Police Department has identified a vehicle believed to be involved in a shooting incident on Saturday, Sept. 7.

Officers responded to reports of an unknown person shooting a gun at the corner of West Edney Avenue and South Lincoln Street around 5 p.m.

They found multiple shell casings in the road. One witness told authorities that a window of their home had been struck by a bullet.

A young girl was in the house that was struck. The girl was not hit by the bullet but had complained that her ears were ringing from the shot.

Authorities have now identified a silver Chevrolet Impala believed to be involved in the incident. The Impala appears to be a make somewhere between 2006-2013. The vehicle has no hubcaps or center cap on all-black steel wheels.

The Crestview Police Department is continuing to follow leads regarding the incident and has increased its patrol presence in the area where the incident occurred. Investigators are also working with other law enforcement agencies to bring those responsible to justice.

Anyone with information regarding the vehicle, the owner of the vehicle or the operator of the vehicle at the time of the incident is asked to call the Crestview Police Department at (850) 682-2055 or the Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers at (850) 863-TIPS (8477).