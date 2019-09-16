King’s Olive Oil in partnership with Fral’s presents a conversation and book signing at 5 p.m. Sept. 26 with author Christopher X. Shade.

Shade, who was reared in Alabama, is on a nationwide book tour for his novel, “The Good Mother of Marseille.”

The event, which will be held at King’s Olive Oil, 534 Broad St., Gadsden, will feature a panel discussion with Shade; Tena King, co-owner of King’s Olive Oil; and Fran and Al Andrepont, founders of Fral’s and authors of “From Our Kitchen: Heart Healthy Recipes.”

There is no admission charge, but a ticket is required as seating is limited.

Shade is co-founder and co-editor of Cagibi, a journal of poetry and prose, and teaches fiction and poetry writing at The Writers Studio in New York, where he lives with his wife. He’s written multiple stories and book reviews, but “The Good Mother of Marseille,” published by Paloma Press, is his first book. His website is ChristopherXShade.com

The scenario: It’s 2013, and an anthropology student with a little hot dog leads readers through the turbulent French port city of Marseille (recently designated as the European Capital of Culture), where she wants to live in a gritty, graffiti-covered neighborhood. Unfortunately, she’s running out of time, money and her university sponsor’s patience. Meanwhile, an Alabama couple gets stuck there during a European tour as they begin to discover what matters most to them. Hovering around the fringes are the city’s artists, café waiters and shopkeepers.

According to a news release promoting the event, Shade’s novel examines the journeys people take to answer that questions of what’s really important in life and what it means to belong.

The panel discussion will cover those themes and how they’ve affected other individuals, and ways for people to live healthier, happier and more courageous lives.

King’s Olive Oil Company has the broadest selection of the freshest and purest olive oils and vinegars in this region.

Fral’s two owners, local artists and authors Fran and Al Andrepont, are committed to heart-healthy eating and living, and along with their cookbook offer cooking classes, empowerment advice and classes, and heart-healthy products.