The courts need to show the Legislature that amendments approved by voters are state law, not just suggestions.

When a ballot measure gets passed that Florida lawmakers don’t like, they shouldn’t be allowed to just ignore the will of voters.

Yet that has happened repeatedly in recent years. Florida voters have approved several state constitutional amendments on issues that the Legislature had refused to address, such as land conservation, medical marijuana and voting rights.

Each time, state lawmakers subsequently implemented these changes very differently than the way that voters intended. Sometimes the courts have stepped in, but too often lawmakers have gotten away with it.

The latest example involves Amendment 1, the conservation measure passed by 75% of voters in 2014. The measure was supposed to set aside a third of revenue from a state tax on real estate transactions over 20 years to fund land and water conservation.

Instead, the Legislature has used the money to pay for things only tangentially related to land conservation, such as insurance premiums, vehicle purchases and salaries. Land conservation has been an afterthought: This year, for example, $33 million was appropriated for the Florida Forever land conservation program as compared to the $300 million level at which the program had been historically funded.

Last year Leon County Circuit Court Judge Charles Dodson ruled that lawmakers were only authorized to spend the money on new land purchases, but an appeals court overturned the ruling Monday in a decision the News Service of Florida called "a blow to environmental groups." The case now returns to Dodson’s court.

Hopefully, he still has the latitude to prevent lawmakers from using the money for purposes far different than what voters intended. That should be the standard for ballot initiatives such as Amendment 1 — as well as Amendment 4, which nearly 65% of voters passed last year to automatically restore the voting rights of most former felons.

In this case, the Legislature subsequently passed a law requiring that former felons pay off all court fees, fines and restitution before their voting rights were restored. A study by University of Florida political science professor Daniel Smith suggested that just 18 percent of that population will have their rights restored under such rules.

Smith looked at the records of more than 375,000 former felons in 48 Florida counties, finding that only about 66,000 showed a zero balance in local court records. The study is being used in a case arguing that the Legislature’s law is an unconstitutional poll tax.

The Florida Supreme Court has an opportunity to ensure the will of the voters is followed when they hear the case this fall. It is clear that voters who passed Amendment 4 thought they were restoring the rights of most former felons — not just a small percentage of them.

This editorial first appeared in The Gainesville Sun.