As the Okaloosa School Board debates a referendum on superintendent selection method, timing has become an issue. A referendum which passes in March 2020 means the School Board will hire a superintendent to take office when the current superintendent’s term expires on Nov. 17, 2020.

On the other hand, even if a referendum passes in the general election in the fall of 2020, another superintendent will still be elected to a full term, and the voters’ direction will be delayed FOUR MORE years — nearly EIGHT YEARS after a horrific school child abuse scandal rocked our county.

Some local politicians want to delay this referendum until November 2020, claiming voter turnout will be better. However, a recent live caller telephone poll (not a robo poll) of Okaloosa voters by SEA Polling showed 89% of voters likely to vote in November are also likely to vote in March 2020 if this referendum were on the ballot. That’s 8% higher than the 81% of November voters who voted on all down-ballot questions in November 2016. The poll also shows voters want to decide sooner, not later: 67% of likely November voters say it is very or somewhat urgent to hold this Referendum in March 2020.

That’s no surprise, as Okaloosa taxpayers appear liable for half a million dollars or more of back pay, legal fees, and salary that should have been forfeited by our former superintendent. Voter anger translates into voter turnout.

Those politicians — our former superintendent included — also want another chance to make campaign donations and influence who becomes our superintendent — Insider Politics at its finest. They want us to endure another four years unable to locally remove a corrupt or failing superintendent. Weren’t the last three years enough?

Those same politicians want us voters to think only Democrats could vote in a March 2020 referendum. However, that’s nonsense, because two Republicans with national experience have already declared themselves primary challengers to President Trump, which means we’ll have a Republican Primary in March.

Yet presidential primaries don’t matter: If this referendum goes on the March 2020 ballot, ALL registered voters in Okaloosa County — Republicans, Democrats, third parties, independents — can vote, not just one party. ALL Okaloosa voters care about this, and the polling data proves they’ll turn out simply because they’re tired of three years of School District scandal and want to decide now. They don’t want to wait any longer.

It’s the voters’ decision, so let’s find out what the voters want as soon as possible instead of playing politics. Let’s remember why this referendum is important: We must spend our tax money wisely and protect our 32,000 schoolchildren. We must hold our superintendent accountable locally and keep his or her actions transparent. We must not let local politicians fool us into thinking that waiting another 14 months to decide, then four years to implement the voters’ will, is better.

Haven’t three years of scandal been enough? If the voters want it, why wait until November 2024 to fix it?