CRESTVIEW – If Niceville had to botch anything on the night, Grant Thompson was thankful it was the “Gatorade” bath.

Water bottles and ice strewn about midfield of Jack Foster Stadium, the sight of Niceville’s 24-13 upset over three-time defending champion and archrival Crestview Friday, this wasn’t quite the execution Niceville had planned.

“What am I supposed to do, jump in it?” a jovial Thompson yelled at his players, their hands still clutching the massive cooler they’d underestimated in size and weight. “It’s supposed to be on me.”

Of course, Niceville players can be forgiven. Four straight losses to Crestview and three first-round playoff exits have made them rusty on “Gatorade” baths.

But Thompson, hired in February as John Hicks’ successor, is here to bring them back.

4-0 is a start.

As are wins over all three-county rivals – 41-0 over Choctaw, 29-17 over Fort Walton beach and now the 11-point victory over Crestview.

“As a player and assistant coach here, I’ve been a part of a lot of big games,” said Thompson, soaked from the ice residue that was later dumped on him. “And we’re going to continue to be playing in big games.”

This, by far, was the biggest of his young tenure.

Not only did Niceville enter with four straight losses to Crestview, it was the nature of those losses that stung deeper. Two weeks after ending the regular season with a 62-33 loss at Jack Foster Stadium last year, the Eagles watched their season come to an end in a 28-7 loss to the Dawgs.

It was embarrassing. It was humbling. It stayed with the defense, those 90 points almost a Scarlett Letter entering this season.

Senior linebacker Jordan Fowler went so far as to call this the “redemption tour.”

So far that redemption tour has been a thing of beauty, two shutouts highlighting a campaign where the Eagles are allowing just 7.5 points a night.

Friday night featured three sacks, an interception by Erik Ziegelmann and bottling up Taylor Scarborough – who entered with 515 all-purpose yards – to just 40 yards and out of the end zone.

Outside of allowing a 14-yard touchdown from Chase Moulton to Rashawn Mack in the first quarter and a junk-time 23-yard connection between Moulton and Marquis McCoy, they didn’t allow much.

“That defense is the real deal,” Thompson said.

It’s the type of defense that will allow for an out-of-sync offense to keep plugging away until the adjustments hit.

Tied at 7 at halftime after a Will Koch 1-yard touchdown – his eighth of the season – in the second-quarter, the Eagles shook off a 19-yard rushing effort in the opening 24 minutes of play and got a 30-yard touchdown run from Shawn Paker in the third quarter.

Later in the fourth quarter, Jacob Dunne tacked on a 20-yard field goal and a Ziegelmann interception set up Dominic Annichiarico’s 2-yard touchdown run to extend the lead to 24-7 with 2:58 left to play.

“We just had to keep chipping away at a really good Crestview defense and it finally hit,” Thompson said.

Crestview (1-3), meanwhile, dropped its third straight game and looks like a far cry from the program that made the Final Four last year.

“They did what they had to do to get a win against us, but we just looked out of sync,” Hatten said. “We gotta execute better.”

STAT OF THE NIGHT: 61

That’s the number of rushing yards for Crestview on the night. Scarbrough, who entered with 157 rushing yards per game and five touchdowns, had just 40 yards. That includes a fourth-and-1 in the third quarter where he was stuffed for negative yardage.

Considering Crestview’s Jay Stanton rushed for 268 yards and five touchdowns in two wins over Niceville last year, that was the difference between this year’s and last year’s Niceville defense.

OFFENSIVE MVP: Shawn Parker, Niceville RB

The junior back was held to just seven rushing yards on four carries in the first half. Out of the locker rooms he rushed for 50 yards on seven carries, including a 30-yarder around the left corner to give the Eagles a 14-7 lead midway through the third quarter.

“I just saw good blocks by all my teammates,” Parker said of the run. “I knew this was a golden opportunity and I had to score.”

DEFENSIVE MVP: Erik Ziegelmann, Niceville DB

With Niceville clinging to a 17-7 lead with a little more than four minutes to play, Ziegelmann delivered the play of the night.

Ziegelmann knew it before Chase Moulton even threw it. Film study had prepared him for this moment.

“They came out empty and I’d watched film all week,” said the 5-foot-11 playmaker. “No. 27, Taylor, I knew he was gonna run the (route), I read the quarterback’s eyes and made the pick and took off."

All the way to Crestview’s 6-yard line to set up Annichiarico’s touchdown plunge.

QUOTABLE

Hatten, asked where his team goes from here after a 1-3 start.

“It’s a seven-team district, so you gotta play man. You gotta play, play, play, play, play, play. You can still play your way in, but every time you lose there’s less margin for error. You lose your first district game and somebody says, ‘Where do you go from here?’ That’s not a real good question.

“Where do we go from here? We just gotta make plays. We gotta get better. We gotta win ballgames.”

UP NEXT

Niceville hosts Lincoln (3-1), Thompson’s last coaching stop and a program that beat Navarre 35-20 Thursday night, next Friday for a 7 p.m. kickoff. Crestview hits the road for Tate (1-3) and a Friday kickoff at 7 p.m.

“I know Lincoln pretty well, but they gotta come here,” said Thompson.