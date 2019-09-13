A Thursday evening wreck on State Road 10 east of Milton claimed the life of 33-year-old Travis Mimms of Milton. According to a Florida Highway Patrol news release, Mimms died after striking a vehicle moving from Airport Road onto State Road 10. Mimms' car also struck a third vehicle, according to the FHP. Neither of the other drivers was injured in the wreck.

MILTON — A Milton man died Thursday evening as the result of a vehicle crash on State Road 10 at Airport Road east of the city, according to a Florida Highway Patrol press release.

Travis Mimms, 33, was driving his 2007 Honda eastbound on SR 10 shortly before 6 p.m. Thursday when a 2015 Hyundai Genesis driven by 21-year-old Herbert K. Bowman, 21, traveling southbound on Airport Road, moved onto SR 10 into the path of Mimms' vehicle. Mimms' vehicle hit the passenger side of Bowman's car, and then hit a third car, a 2011 Nissan Altima driven by 29-year-old Raymond Carroll, also of Milton, that was stopped facing northbound on South Airport Road.

Neither Bowman nor Carroll were injured in the wreck, according to the FHP release. Mimms was taken to Baptist Hospital, according to the report.

The FHP report did not indicate whether any charges had been or would be filed in connection with the wreck.