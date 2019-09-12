Kay McAllister Neely, 70, of Port St. Joe, FL passed away Thursday, August 29, 2019. She was born May 20, 1949 in Covington, Georgia.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles Prater and Christine McAllister; and brother, Charles Kenneth McAllister.

Those left to cherish Kay’s memory include her husband of 45 years, Jim Neely; daughters, Kate Neely and husband Jason, Kelly Neely and husband Rodney; granddaughter, Aubrey Campbell; sister-in-law, Susan Neely Walker and husband C.C.; nieces, Meredith McAllister Block and family, Heather McAllister Gilmour and family; nephew, Benjamin McAllister and family.

A celebration of life will be held Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Saltwater Grill from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Emerald Coast Hospice.

