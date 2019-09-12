The Sharks traveled east to Franklin County in week 3 of the regular season and came home with a 42-6 win. The win moves the Sharks to 2-1 on the season. After a scoreless first quarter the Sharks came alive on offense scoring 21 points in the second quarter for a 21-6 halftime lead. After a scoreless third quarter for the Sharks where Franklin possessed the ball most of the quarter we found our stride again in the final quarter scoring 21 more points for the final 42-6 margin. We still have a long way to go on both sides of the ball to get where we want to be. We are getting better each week but are still very inconsistent at times on both sides of the ball. The players are working hard in practice each week trying to have better results. Game reps at full speed are the way this inexperienced team will start to show improvement.

This week the Sharks travel to South Walton to take on the Class 4A Seahawks. South Walton runs a full spread offense where they will throw the ball at least 30 times a game. This will be a great test for our secondary defending the pass.

We will have to figure out a way to get pressure on the QB while still having enough players in coverage.

This will be week 4 of the regular season. It starts flying by once the regular season starts. Thanks to all the Shark fans that made the trip to Franklin last week. A shout out also to our Band and Cheerleaders for doing a GREAT job supporting the football team. It’s all part of what makes High School Football a Friday night tradition all over the USA!!

Hope to see you at the game in South Walton. This will be our second of three straight road games for the Sharks. Game time will be 8 p.m. EST/ 7 p.m. CST!! GO SHARKS!!!