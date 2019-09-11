In a clash of reigning state volleyball champions on Tuesday afternoon in Houma, Mount Carmel handed Vandebilt Catholic its first loss of the year.

The two-time Division III champion Lady Terriers battled back-and-forth in each set with the Cubs, who have won five consecutive Division I championships. However, Vandebilt was eventually swept 25-20, 25-22, 25-23 at the Brother Alfred Kolb Center.

Brittany Theriot led Vandebilt with seven kills and 10 digs, while Angelle Buquet added three aces and 17 assists.

Emily Mayer led Mt. Carmel with 19 kills, followed by Tea Jones with nine blocks, Lindsey Wickersham with 16 digs and an ace and Tori Frught with 36 assists.

"Against great teams, every point is important," Lady Terriers coach Greg Castillo said. "They need to understand against the better teams, you just can’t give them easy points. The good thing is we were competitive with them. It wasn’t a blowout."

"We finally played a full game," Cubs coach April Hagadone said. "Vandebilt played awesome. We just couldn’t pull away. They’re a great defensive team. They definitely kept us honest. I’m glad we were able to pull out a victory against a very good team."

Vandebilt Catholic (6-1 overall) bolted to an early 6-3 lead in Set 1 behind consecutive kills from Theriot, Katelyn Hall and Madeline Benoit.

Mt. Carmel (2-1 overall) stormed back with tremendous play at the net. Meyer delivered six kills, Olivia Stant roofed a pair of blocks, and Jones had back-to-back blocks to give the Cubs the first set.

In Set 2, Mt. Carmel jumped out to a 7-3 advantage after consecutive Meyer kills and Stant providing a block, a kill and an ace. Vandebilt rallied by forcing the Cubs into repeated hitting errors to tie the set at 15. Still, down the stretch Jones scored four the last five points with two blocks and two kills to win the set.

Game 3 featured 11 ties, but Vandebilt could never to gain the lead. Tied at 20, Jones stuffed back-back blocks, and Meyer blasted a kill to reach match point at 24-21. Hall put down a kill and Benoit served an ace to pull Vandebilt within a point. However, a Lady Terriers error sealed the win for Mt. Carmel.

"Towards the end of each set, we had too many hitting errors. You can’t beat yourself," Castillo said. "It’s stuff we’ll work on and get better. The good thing is it’s the start of the season. We have time to fix that."

ST. CHARLES CATHOLIC DEF. HOUMA CHRISTIAN 25-19, 24-26, 25-11, 25-23

At LaPlace, Houma Christian fell to 0-5 on the season after the nondistrict match. Leaders for Houma Christian were Jade Triggs (13 kills), Camryn Dyson (nine kills), Jayda Ward (eight kills), Abby Ricker (32 assists), Alex McKeon (23 digs) and Lauren Daigle (13 digs).

TERREBONNE DEF. MORGAN CITY 25-17, 25-8, 25-9

At Houma, Terrebonne improved to 5-3 on the season with a nondistrict win in straight sets. Leaders for the Lady Tigers included Tre’nae Taylor (10 kills, three blocks), Daycie Theriot (19 assists, seven kills), Hannah Liner (14 digs, five aces) and Trinity Pierce (eight digs, five aces, five kills).

DESTREHAN DEF. THIBODAUX 14-25, 23-25, 25-21, 27-25, 19-17

At Thibodaux, Thibodaux fell to 4-3 on the season after the nondistrict loss to Destrehan. Leaders for the Lady Tigers were Joey Wiemer (43 assists, six digs), Shantavia Nora (13 kills, five digs), Alexis Morvant (11 kills, four blocks) and Karli Marse (27 digs, one kill).

CENTRAL LAFOURCHE DEF. ELLENDER 25-20, 25-23, 25-18

At Mathews, Central Lafourche improved to 4-4 on the season while Ellender fell to 3-3 after the nondistrict match. Leaders for the Trojans included Kinslee Ross (nine digs, six aces, five kills), Cierra Nicklyon (13 digs), Kenzi Pertuit (10 kills, eight digs, one ace), Kagan Hamby (nine kills) and Jaylah Gray (23 assists, five digs, one kill). Leaders for the Lady Patriots include Jasi Jenkins (two blocks, two kills) and Tanisha Hester (two kills, two blocks).

ASSUMPTION DEF. ASCENSION CATHOLIC 25-9, 25-13, 25-10

At Napoleonville, Assumption improved to 4-2 on the season after the straight sets win in the nondistrict match. Leaders for Assumption include Ra’von Robertson (seven kills, three aces), Xaiya Adams (six kills, two digs) and Raegan Alleman (18 assists, nine digs, three kills).

H.L. BOURGEOIS DEF. SOUTH TERREBONNE 25-7, 25-8, 25-10

At Bourg, H.L. Bourgeois improved to 5-1 while South Terrebonne fell to 0-7 after the nondistrict match. Leaders for the Braves include Jya Walker (10 kills, four blocks) Abby Theriot (nine kills, eight digs), Kelsi Stegall (29 assists, five digs) and Mckenzie Vordick (11 digs, six aces).

Compiled by sports writer Mike Gegenheimer.