ARIES (March 21-April 19): Your role on the job, with a task or in the workplace can become more complex. Stay on task, trust your instincts and avoid compromising positions that others might inadvertently steer you toward.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Everyone prospers when you look out for all concerned. Review jointly held assets and form alliances with co-workers. This might be a good time to work on team-building.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): You'd be well-served by doing your own research using reputable sources instead of taking someone else's word for it. Don't be led astray by the advice of people who say "yes" to anything just to please you by giving an answer.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Consciously observe from a safe distance and resist the urge to engage in unnecessary drama. Hold off on buying something of importance for now. Retail therapy can wait.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Stick to your most trustworthy companions and wait for better timing to make a decision if money is on the table. Agreements are easy to strike, but make sure you tie up all the loose ends for the best possible outcome.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Settle into your niche. Do what you do best. You can find the magic combination of authority and cooperation that makes you a rock star on the job, or find your stride when engaged in a study venue.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Remain objective when challenged by misunderstandings. Hold off on making important decisions or promises right now, because someone might not be completely aware of all the intricate implications.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Generosity and consideration can erase worries. Buy a thoughtful gift for someone you care about to demonstrate your affection, or treat yourself to something especially nice to bolster your own spirits.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You may feel more invincible than ever, but you may also exaggerate your expectations of the potential risks or rewards of an idea. Take time to consider all facets and implications of an idea or business proposal before acting on it.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Fight off a feeling of self-consciousness in social settings. It's likely others haven't noticed what you may consider to be minor personal imperfections, or perhaps they find them uniquely beautiful. Act independently to experience success.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Savor the feeling of security you enjoy by having close ties and trustworthy friends. Put away some money for a rainy day, as it will curb anxiety over a possible unexpected expense.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Your enthusiasm is at a high point. Enjoy the ride and don't be disappointed if someone else doesn't share it. Carefully evaluate how much you take on and how many risks you take in order to avoid potential confusion or burnout.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY: Being forthright and honest will put you at the front of the pack in competitive situations during the next two to three weeks. Ride a bicycle, take a fitness class or get some other kind of exercise to tap into your high energy levels. Early October can present a few challenging situations if you are attracted by dreams of grandeur but working with a modest budget. It might be best to steer clear of starting new projects, business deals and romantic entanglements, because the outcome could be uncertain. By November you will be more practical and focused on getting all your ducks in a row. Stay on track but wait until late December to make important financial changes and decisions. February is the very best time to put crucial plans into motion, because your judgement will be at its best and any opportunities that arrive will be in your best interest to accept.