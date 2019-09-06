Writers generally try to avoid anything that could be construed as a cliche. They want their offerings to be unique and they don’t want to seem lazy.

Still, as we’ve noted, a piece of “old reliable” verbiage can be the best way to communicate a message or thought (which is what any writer is trying to do, even if the work in question is free verse poetry).

So we’ll pull one out — happy medium. Dictionary.com calls it “a course of action that is between two extremes.”

We’d like to see the discussion about the future of Gadsden’s Goodyear plant in that spot, at least right now.

Cue the screams from the thousand-plus employees at the plant and their families who have seen layoffs this year after production schedule changes; who have seen the company direct production to its big new (and cheaper to operate) plant in Mexico; who have heard that buyouts are about to be offered; who are frightened to death about what’s going to happen once the Gadsden plant’s protected status goes away in 2022 (and understand there’s no guarantee plant operations will continue as usual until that date).

Those fears and feelings are understandable and justified, and we’re not about to play Kevin Bacon in “Animal House” and tell everyone that “all is well” in this situation. (Remember, his character literally got flattened.)

What we would advise is for folks to, again at least right now, take local governmental officials at their word that they are on this and are prepared to do what it takes to try to keep Goodyear operating in Gadsden.

Things may be going on behind the scenes via not-so-obvious channels, this isn’t going to be resolved in the time span of a TV show or movie, and it may not involve leading a pitchfork and torch bearing assault on 200 Innovation Way in Akron, Ohio (Goodyear’s international headquarters).

But we doubt the people in question are blindly ignoring this situation, knowing the hell that would be unleashed if they got caught.

At the same time, we wish they would turn their own sensitivity meters down a notch. There was talk at this week’s Gadsden City Council meeting about how editorial commentary and social media conversation about this situation could adversely impact efforts to keep Goodyear or even to attract other business development in Gadsden.

There’s probably more than a few grains of truth there, but it’s silly to expect people to keep their opinions to themselves just because you ask ‘em to, given the empowering nature of social media and the intensity of the concern about Goodyear’s future.

People are afraid of losing something that’s been part of this area for nine decades. They’re afraid of what the impact would be on Gadsden and Etowah County, and on their individual lives. As exciting and empowering as it is to some folks, they’re afraid of a future — and it is inevitably the future in the long run — where high-tech, cutting-edge plants that require specific skill sets just to get in the door are emphasized over legacy industries that traditionally have been little “d” democratizing by helping create a vibrant middle class out of average people with a will to work.

Be understanding — let’s all reach that happy medium.