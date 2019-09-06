Donald Sims of Hokes Bluff is a cancer survivor and is part of the “Harvest for Health Program” that is led by UAB’s Comprehensive Cancer Center and Alabama Extension’s Homes Grounds Team.

According to the Alabama Cooperative Extension System’s website, “Harvest for Health uses a backyard garden to teach new, healthy habits to cancer survivors. Extension-trained Master Gardeners mentor the cancer survivor to learn vegetable gardening. The initial study’s results showed (that by participating in the program) cancer survivors ate more vegetables, improved their strength and flexibility, were more motivated to daily exercise and had other positive health indicators.”

Dan Weeks, president of the Etowah County Master Gardener Association Inc., has served as a mentor to Sims, with ECMGA furnishing the materials for a collection of patio boxes in which Sims grew tomatoes, squash, beans, and pepper. He also grew several stands of okra in the area surrounding the patio pots. The vegetable gardening was the beginning of another big adventure for Sims.

Sims has lived in his home for 25 years, and for many years, a neighbor grew cotton in the adjoining fields. This year, when the fields were going to remain unused, Sims considered growing grass, but decided against that option and chose to grow sunflowers instead.

Back in May, in the first field on the left side of his home, Sims sowed sunflower seeds by hand, scattering them over one section of field at a time. In that first field, he sowed about 50 pounds of sunflower seeds that he purchased at Red Barn in Glencoe. Those sunflowers began blooming in July and at the time of this writing, that field of blossoms is just about spent and is looking pretty ragged.

Before Sims started planting a second field of sunflowers on the right side of his home, his neighbor loaned him a planter, which he used to sow those seeds in rows, and he used about 10 pounds of seeds there. At the time of this writing, the flowers in the second field are blooming profusely. Sims planted them far enough apart that he is able to mow between the rows.

Sims enjoys showing the fields of sunflowers to the large number of guests who make a special trip to see them. He has a notebook where guests sign in when they visit the fields. He reported that more than 100 visitors came by on the Saturday before my visit. On other days, sixty or seventy people visited the fields. Some came specifically to take photos. Many guests came to make senior pictures among the sunflowers; others came to take dating photos. On July 27, Sims held a sunflower celebration, and on that day. “Two hundred visitors is my ‘guestimate,’ because many people failed to sign the notebook,” he said.

