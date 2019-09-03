The University of Louisiana System has come up with a great program to help Louisiana residents who started but never finished college get back to school and earn their degrees.

Compete LA, the topic of a short Associated Press story on Page A2 of today's Courier and Daily Comet, is so brilliant it's hard to believe nobody has done it before.

An estimated 653,000 Louisiana residents have dropped out before completing a college degree, state statistics show. The program aims to make it as easy as possible for them to enroll in one of the UL system's nine regional universities, including Nicholls State in Thibodaux.

"For Louisiana to be competitive in the economy of the future, we have to develop a more educated workforce," says Jim Henderson, president and CEO of the UL system. "Compete LA is designed to cut through the red tape of returning to school and provide supports at every step of the student's educational journey."

The program aims to improve the state's second-to-last ranking for adults with a bachelor's degree or higher, he said. About 31% of U.S. adults have a bachelor's degree or higher compared to Louisiana's 23%.

Compete LA will pair returning students with a coach who will evaluate the applicants' completed courses to devise a way for them to finish college as quickly as possible while working around their schedules. Businesses can partner with the program by offering employees tuition reimbursements or help repaying college debt, providing internships or donating money to Compete LA.

This is a win for everyone involved. The state gets a better educated workforce that can help grow and diversify its economy. Businesses have a better-prepared pool of applicants from which to hire. But those who stand to benefit most are the students who finish their degrees. Numerous studies have shown that one of the best things people can do to improve their quality of life and employment options is to further their education.

Men with bachelor's degrees accumulate about $900,000 more in median lifetime earnings than high school graduates, Social Security Administration figures show. Women with bachelor's degrees earn $630,000 more. Men with graduate degrees earn $1.5 million more in median lifetime earnings than high school graduates. Women with graduate degrees earn $1.1 million more.

Locally, those who work in the oilfield, Houma-Thibodaux's main industry, know jobs are becoming more specialized and complex, requiring more training. Certification from a community college like Fletcher in Schriever or a degree from a university like Nicholls can lead to greater opportunities for the kinds of jobs a person can get and his or her ability to advance.

This is a great opportunity for students who started college to finish with a degree. Anyone can apply at CompeteLA.org or by texting CompeteLA to 58052.

