NEW YORK – Former University of Alabama tennis player Alexa Guarachi and her doubles partner Bernada Bera defeated the No. 5 seed, Demi Schuurs and Anna-Lena Gronefeld 7-6(3), 6-2 in the second round of the U.S. Open Women's Doubles Draw on Saturday. With the win, Guarachi and Bera advanced to the Round of 16 to take on Caroline Dolehide and Vania King on Sunday at 11 a.m.



She is currently ranked No. 86 in the world in doubles and the 2019 U.S. Open appearance is her sixth consecutive Grand Slam as she has also competed in the 2019 Wimbledon, 2019 French Open, 2019 Australian Open, 2018 U.S. Open and 2018 Wimbledon.