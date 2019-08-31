BOAZ — Guntersville jumped out to a 13-0 lead and held on for a 28-19 win over Boaz on Friday at Dr. L.F. Corley, Jr. Stadium.



The game was the season opener for the Wildcats while the Pirates fell to 0-2 on the season.



Guntersville quarterback Zack Burnett passed for 273 yards and two touchdowns, both to Jack Harris, who caught four passes for 110 yards.



Jerrell Williamson and Logan Pate each rushed for a score as the Wildcats rolled up 408 total yards.



Kadin Bennefield scored all three Boaz touchdowns while rushing for 1787 yards on 19 carries.



Burnett's touchdown passes to Harris were from 22 and 24 yards. Pates touchdown run was a 2-yard score while Williamson's touchdown was from 4 yards out. Williamson led Guntersville with 83 yards rushing. Pate added 44.



Bennefield scored on touchdown runs of 70, 7 and 6 yards.

The Pirates open Class 5A, Region 6 action next week at home against Douglas, while Guntersville opens 5A, Region 8 action at home against Madison Academy.