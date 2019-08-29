Tuscaloosa City Schools on Wednesday issued new high school football game-day procedures designed to increase safety for fans and student-athletes.

"Student athletic events should be an enjoyable experience for all fans," an email from TCS states. "In order to promote athletic excellence, fan enjoyment, and spectator safety, we ask for your assistance in displaying a high degree of respect and sportsmanship at all times."

The email says that TCS reserves the right to remove anyone from the athletic arena who "displays conduct which endangers or disrupts players, coaches, officials, or other patrons."

Beginning this Friday night, these new procedures will be in place:

• Gates will open two hours before kickoff

• Metal detectors will be in use

• Bags will be searched upon entry

• No one will be allowed re-entry after exiting

• No ticket sales or entry after the conclusion of the third quarter

• No loitering

More information about the new procedures is available at www.tuscaloosacityschools.com/gamesafety.

The new procedures come after the Aug. 23 game between Paul W. Bryant High School and Central High School.

False reports of gunfire led to mass panic and the evacuation of the Bryant-Central game. Rumors spread through the stands after police arrested two people in the parking lot for illegal gun possession. Students started running for the exits, which led to players leaving the field and frightened fans running for cover.

Police evacuated the stadium at Bryant High just minutes into the third quarter.

The game was called off with Bryant leading 20-0.