Each week, locals Cole Schneider and Matt Greene share their different takes on new movies out in area theaters. For podcasts and more, visit MovietownMovieClub.com.

Matt: 'Ready or Not' worth repeating

Not since 2011’s "Cabin in the Woods" has a horror comedy been this uniquely fun, cleverly written and perfectly demented. And like "Cabin…," it’s not flawless; the direction certainly could use a defter touch, especially in the cinematography and scare controls (oddly, Wes Anderson came to mind as an interesting replacement). However, if the flaws are part of the package, a package that includes a wonderfully original script and pitch perfect performances, then like a good marriage, I’ll take the better and the worse.

Like "Get Out," it’s a horror satire that presents one of our biggest fears: a worst-case-scenario for meeting the in-laws. On her wedding night, Grace (Samara Weaving) is forced into a deadly game of hide-and-seek with her husband’s family. The balance of tones and genres here is vital and difficult, but they hit the target at each turn, giving us a wonderfully absurd '70s grindhouse/Roger Corman picture for the modern day. Weaving is sensational and hilarious as the baddest bride since Uma Thurman hunted down Bill, and the cast of characters hunting her are varied and often side-splittingly funny.

Underneath the entertainment heights, there is plenty of sharp satire bubbling up. The rich preying on the poor. Selling our souls for the almighty dollar. The trappings of our upbringing. The motivating power of all kinds of fear. The absurdity of religious certainty. Each of these elements packs a punch, but none of it would hit as hard if the movie weren’t also an absolute blast. "Ready or Not" is easily one of my favorite films of the year, and I can’t wait to watch it again and again.

Rating: 4.5 out of 5 stars

Cole: 'Ready or Not' explores capitalism

Capitalism is just a rigged game — a pact between the super wealthy and the devil.

“Ready or Not” is a tight 95 minute comedy-thriller set at the home of the rich Le Domas family whose inherited money dates back to the success of a gaming mogul. After a brief opening we’re given the narrative thrust: A wedding, which brings protagonist Grace into the Le Domas family. After the ceremony the family reveals that they have a tradition requiring her to play a game. That game — hide and seek — has them scanning the mansion for her with weapons and murderous intentions.

As the narrative twists and turns we see more and more just how ridiculous the family’s motivation is. They believe their money is part of a Satanic pact requiring Grace to be a human sacrifice. They will stop at nothing to kill her because without her sacrifice they lose all the status, wealth, and privilege that’s been rigged in their favor. For them there is no life without her sacrifice. Death becomes them if she escapes.

There are many gruesome scenes, but the really troubling scenes are those that see behavior as learned and inherited. The death scenes are satisfying but when a mother is proud of her young son for attempted murder on an innocent girl it’s probably the movie’s most chilling moment. It’s all about money. It’s all about the facade of capitalism. It’s all a rigged, evil game and it’s all inherited. There are no shared values. There is no socio-economic mobility. It’s all a game, and if you're not in the top 1%, then seeing this family get their comeuppance is worth far more than the price of admission.

Rating: 4 out of 5 stars