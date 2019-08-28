Prep volleyball

Northridge downs TCHS

The Northridge volleyball team defeated Tuscaloosa County on Tuesday in straight sets, 25-15, 25-12, 25-8.

Charley Drain had 16 assists and Mary Morgan Formby had 12 kills with eight assists to lead the Jaguars. Also, Kaylie Lake had 15 digs.

Northridge (3-2) plays Thursday at home against Bryant in an area match.

South Lamar tops Holy Spirit

South Lamar defeated Holy Spirit in five sets, 25-16, 13-25, 25-20, 22-25, 15-4.

For Holy Spirit, Claire Laubenthal had five aces and 10 digs and Olivia Watkins had five kills. Also for the Titans, Alyssa Faircloth had eight kills and two blocks.

Holy Spirit (1-5, 0-1 Class 1A, Area 9) plays Sept. 8 against Pickens County.