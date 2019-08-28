PERSONAL MENTIONS

Casey George O'Laughlin of Lynn Haven received a Master of Science in Civil Engineering from Missouri University of Science and Technology in Rolla, Missouri, during Commencement ceremonies held May 17 and 18.

Jason A. Atchley of Panama City recieved a Bachelor of Science in Management/Computer Information Systems from Park University’s Holloman Air Force Base (N.M.) Campus. The commencement ceremony was July 27 at the El Paso (Texas) Convention and Performing Arts Center.

Chandra Lynn Foulk of Panama City from Clemson University in South Carolina with a master's degree in Human Resource Development.

Isabella Erimmija Hunnicutt of Panama City Beach graduated from the University of North Georgia during the summer 2019 semester and earned a Bachelor of Arts in Modern Languages with concentration in Russian.

GSSU honors

AMERICUS, GEORGIA — The following local residents made the Summer 2019 Academic Achievement List at Georgia Southwestern State University and were among 400 students recognized for scholastic achievement: Kristiana Arnold of Port St Joe, and Hunter Daniel of Mexico Beach.

TU summer graduates, scholars

TROY, ALABAMA — Troy University recognized the following local students among those who completed the requirements for graduation during the summer semester and Term 5 of the 2018/2019 academic year. Local students who graduated include: Brooke Andrews and Summer Leach of Panama City Beach; Lauren Borghini, Melanie Busby, Krystin Guirey and Steven Sain of Panama City; Gabrielle Bowling of Defuniak Springs; Zachary Edwards of Lynn Haven; Teresa Thursbay of Port Saint Joe; and Hallie Wesson of Santa Rosa Beach.

In addition, the following local students were among those named to the Provost's List for the summer semester and Term 5: Altrus Campbell of Panama City; Brittany Jenkins and Heather Moore of Panama City Beach; and Megan Baxley of Lynn Haven.

Local students named to the Chancellor's List for the summer semester and Term 5 were: Altrus Campbell and Krystin Guirey of Panama City; Brittany Jenkins and Heather Moore of Panama City Beach; and Megan Baxley of Lynn Haven.

Library Card Sign-up Month

During September, the Northwest Regional Library System (NWRLS) is joining with libraries nationwide for Library Card Sign-up Month to encourage parents, caregivers and students to obtain a free library card that will save them money while securing steps towards academic achievement and lifelong learning. NWRLS has branches in Panama City, Panama City Beach, Parker, Port St. Joe, Wewahitchka, Bristol and Hosford. Library cards are free to residents of Bay, Gulf and Liberty counties and are valid at any library in the system. For more information about how to sign up for a library card, visit any NWRLS location in person, online at NWRLS.com, or call 850-522-2100.