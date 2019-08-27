Articles leaning left

Friday's paper is pretty typical for the News Herald: an overabundance of articles that are well beyond the boundaries of reporting on their exuberant negative reporting of, specifically, Trump, and, generally, of America. Granted, you guys didn't write them, but you did print them.

The article on the Sanders 16.3 trillion is all aglow with its goal of producing "20 million new jobs," "paying for itself," replacing fossil fuels with renewable energy, stemming "climate change", blah, blah, blah, with nary a peep about how this is going to happen. (By the way, the earth has basically cycled from ice ages to moderate temperatures every 60 million or so years since the beginning of time. Of course, only in the last 100,000 years has anyone been around to complain about it.)

Also, there's a story on the front page about 62% of Americans disapproving of Trump's job performance. What it doesn't say is that the vast majority of that 62% come from the Northeast and the West Coast. That's why the Constitutional framers (or, what the Democratic party now calls "the old white males who set up White Privilege) established the electoral college.

Then we get to the article about 1619, the first year slaves arrived in America, a year described by the writer as follows: 400 years (1619) after American slavery and democratic self rule were born almost simultaneously. The problem with that assertion is that America was an English colony, ruled by the English, and remained such until the revolution of 1776, so there's an inconvenient 160 year gap there (thanks, Al Gore!).

It goes on to discuss Trump's "racist tweets" and "rising white nationalism." Don't know about that, but when I was a young lad in the 1950's, racism apparently had a different meaning (there was a lot more of it!) and I recall a lot more incidents of "white nationalism" back then. I seem to remember a guy running for president (a democrat!) as a white supremacist, so I don't think I'd define either racism or white nationalism as "on the rise."

There is yet another article about the economy where Biden attacks Trump over the trade war with China. Biden says he doesn't want a recession, but he does seem to be in a froth about the possibility because he figures that'll insure Democrat victory in 2020. He also says nothing about when exactly we should get in a trade war with China.

I assume that means he just wants to kick the problem down the road as all other presidents have done for the past 30 years because they all lacked Trump's courage to take them on. On the other hand, if everybody is OK with China basically stealing half a trillion dollars from us every year because of trade imbalances an manipulation of currencies and everybody doesn't mind that China just blatantly steals every intellectual property from our nation's businesses vast research that they can access, what the heck!

Joe's not gonna make the long haul, so pick your favorite Socialist and give renewed emphasis to the old saw of "those who ignore the lessons of history are doomed to repeat its mistakes.

Frank Vollmerhausen, Mexico Beach