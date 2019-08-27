ARIES (March 21-April 19): Your job or your health may motivate you to reclaim your power and take certain matters into your own hands. This is a good time to go the extra mile to change things that have held you back and to overcome resistance.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Dive into the data stream. You may make interesting discoveries by investigating your heritage or meeting new people with similar business and creative interests. Focus on learning and on expanding your network.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): The framework of your family or home may be ready to undergo some alterations. Perhaps a child heads off to college or it's time to remodel the bathroom. Trust your gut instincts in important decisions.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Take technology to the top. Gain powerful assistance from innovations that can provide a quantum leap forward. Be courageous and venture into learning cutting-edge methodologies.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Find novel and innovative ways to make or keep money. Join a rewards program, consider opening an online brokerage account or mileage card account, or commit to a study program about a new career path or achieving financial freedom.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Energize your outlook and become more effective. Your popularity may soar if you are given an opportunity to appear in public places. Consider laying the groundwork to launch a website, a blog or a social media account.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Teamwork may provide valuable insights. Ask someone with business experience to help you make sense of a problem. A competent partner may have the confidence and connections to make your tasks easier.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Looking for some enjoyable distractions? Tap into old happiness. Rediscover games or hobbies from the past that once brought you a great deal of pleasure. Wade through old photos and nostalgic childhood memories.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Find a balance that works for you instead of riding a seesaw. Learn to embrace the heights of sympathetic, high-minded understanding and also practical, fact-based approaches.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Discover and release self-imposed limitations. If you look with new eyes, you might see possibilities and potential where you once only saw pitfalls. Channel your ambitions toward discovering new options.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Expand your horizons and your knowledge base. Consider starting a new study program, joining a book club, getting an e-book app or device, or just visiting your local library.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Stay in step and be supportive of those you care about. If a loved one's schedule changes, be prepared to shift your timetable to accommodate theirs. Tie up loose ends before moving on to the next project.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY: You might enjoy a romantic jaunt to an exotic location or a weekend camping trip during the upcoming four to six weeks. Your affections are plain to see, so this is a good time to pair up with someone who delights your spirits, perhaps leading to a permanent connection if you are single. Since your best side is on display, this is an excellent time to interview for a new position. You could quickly rise to the top, as big changes in your priorities will occur by November and could bring increased public exposure, publicity or popularity. Having street smarts at your disposal will pay off, as you will be able to cash in when a lucrative business or career opportunity arrives in late November or early December. This is the best time to put plans and projects into motion while you are luckier and wiser than usual.