On Sept. 8, the South Louisiana Community Orchestra and the Regional Military Museum in Houma will team up to commemorate a solemn occasion in our nation's history.

The orchestra will perform its annual Patriotic Concert at the museum, in honor of those who were killed in the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.

The theme of this year's concert will be "Let There Be Peace on Earth," with Glynn "Rip" Dagenhardt conducting the orchestra, Sarah Todd providing piano accompaniment and Julianne Korn providing the vocal to the title song.

Johanna Chmiel, board president, said the orchestra has been doing the concerts since the first anniversary of the attacks.

"It's one of our best-attended concerts because a lot of the military veterans come out," Chmiel said. "We have a thing that we do where we have a particular piece of music that honors each branch of the military, and when they stand up when their song is played, they can get acknowledged. It's really kind of a neat thing."

This will be the first of the annual concerts without Scott Pierce on the conductor's podium. Pierce, a veteran of the Marine Corps who would conduct in his dress blue uniform, suffered an accident recently that ended his musical career.

The repertoire for the concert will include rousing, patriotic songs, which Chmiel said will include such standards as "Col. Bogey's March," and "Proud to be an American."

The concert will begin at 3 p.m. Sept. 8. Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for children 12 years and under and free for military and first-responders dressed in uniform. The Regional Military Museum is located at 1154 Barrow St. in Houma.

