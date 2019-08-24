TALLAHASSEE — The Marauders had the ball inside Freeport’s 20, the clock dwindling into nothingness, the two teams deadlocked at 36.

A field goal would send Freeport home with a loss. The tension was as thick as the air was soupy on a balmy August evening in north Tallahassee.

Maclay pushed the game-winner wide. Freeport coach Shaun Arntz breathed a short sigh of relief and got back to work.

Overtime proved somewhat less dramatic. Maclay couldn’t muster a first down, and Freeport got the ball to the 1 on its first offensive snap to set up Keane Neal for his hero moment, the senior running the quarterback dive to perfection in a 42-36 victory Friday night.

“It was a lot of fun watching the guys battle back and stay in it all four quarters,” Arntz said.

STAT OF THE NIGHT: 2

That would be the number of comeback victories this Freeport team already owns in 2019. Arntz played his entire starting lineup for four full quarters this past Friday against Bay during the Bulldogs’ Kickoff Classic game and came away with a 34-33 victory. It might not count toward a playoff berth, but it counts for experience.

These Dawgs aren’t afraid of a deficit.

OFFENSIVE MVP: Brandon Siples

The senior tailback started his quest to claim Freeport’s single-season rushing record off on the right foot Friday.

Siples racked up 183 yards and two touchdowns on only 16 carries, adding a receiving touchdown and an 83-yard kickoff return for good measure.

DEFENSIVE MVP: Noa Strickland

Down 28-22 at halftime, Artz dialed up the squib kick, and sophomore Noa Strickland executed it to perfection.

“Man, he hustled his butt off down there,” Arntz said. “He dove in for the ball while the other guy was doin’ it, and he just wanted it more, man. He knocked the guy back, he got the ball, it was on our sideline and it was a lot of fun.”

Two plays later, Siples was in the end zone and Freeport had the lead.

QUOTABLE

“It’s like John Madden said; ‘You love to see a big man score.’” – Arntz regarding junior tackle Devon Cosson’s fumble recovery for a touchdown.

UP NEXT

Freeport embarks on the second game of a three-game road trip to open the season, heading northeast toward Bonifay to matchup with Holmes County. The Blue Devils are coming off a 2-7 mark in 2018, but one of those wins came against Freeport 26-18 in the first week of September.

The Bulldogs haven’t beaten Holmes County since 2015. Then-junior Chris Decker ran for 236 yards and two touchdowns in a 43-40 Freeport victory.

NOTES

- Arntz said he scheduled Maclay as barometer. Coming off a 10-1 campaign a 2A playoff appearance, the Marauders were no Week 1 cupcake opponent. They would show Freeport beyond any reasonable doubt what it needed to work on before heading into the meat of region play.

- Neal was efficient at quarterback, throwing for 92 yards and a touchdown with two rushing scores to boot.

- Bryan DeAnda had a 67-yard interception return for a touchdown and added a half sack.

- Kicker Ace Flores went 4-for-4 on his extra-point attempts.