St. Mary’s Nativity Church: Warren and Joyce Dufrene received the Traveling Chalice at the 4 p.m. Mass on Saturday. They will keep the chalice for a week and pray for an increase in vocations to the priesthood, deaconate and religious life, especially among the young people of the parish and diocese. Anyone wishing to receive the chalice can contact Ronnie Danos at 537-7806.

Wedding anniversaries: Congratulations to Russell and Eve Babin Pierce, who celebrated their 56th wedding anniversary Aug. 24. Congratulations to Stanley and Meryl Cinningham Foret, who celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary Aug. 22. Join in praying for them.

Sympathy: Remember Burton P. Gaubert, Alice Robichaux LeBlanc, Clarence M. Ledet and Theresa Danos Robichaux who have entered eternal rest. Keep their family members in your prayers.

Wedding Anniversary Couples: Anniversary Couples celebrating 25, 40, 50, and 60 and beyond years of marriage from January 2019 through December 2019 will be honored on Oct. 20, during the 10 a.m. Mass here at St. Mary’s Nativity Church. The Anniversary Couples will receive an inscribed Diocesan Certificate at that Mass. There will be a Prayer Service and Reception in honor of all Anniversary Couples at St. Francis de Sales in Houma at 2 p.m. and a reception will follow. If you wish to participate in this event, please contact the Administration Office at 985-537-3204 by Wednesday, September 4.

St. Mary’s Nativity School’s Sixth Annual Gala: Ladies and gentlemen, grown-ups of all ages St. Mary’s Nativity School’s Sixth Annual Gala will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 28, at the Wellness Center in Thibodaux. The party will begin with silent auction and music. A meal will be served. A live auction will follow the meal to end this lovely evening. Tickets are $50 per person. You may reserve a table of eight for $425 or a table of 10 for $525. You must be 21 years of age to attend. All donations are tax deductible. You may purchase your tickets through St. Mary’s Nativity School office or through the mail at: 3492 Nies St. Raceland, LA 70394. Contact the school office for any questions at 985-537-7544. We are in need of auction items. We appreciate anything you are able to donate. Please contact school about auction items also.