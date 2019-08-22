According to a media release from the Florida Department of Health in Walton County, the tests test levels of enterococci, an enteric bacteria that normally inhabits the intestinal tracts of humans and animals.

SANTA ROSA BEACH — A health advisory has been issued for Blue Mountain Beach after recent water quality tests indicated high levels of fecal matter.

According to a media release from the Florida Department of Health in Walton County, the tests test levels of enterococci, an enteric bacteria that normally inhabits the intestinal tracts of humans and animals. The bacteria, which indicates fecal pollution, may cause diseases, infections and rashes, the release said.

Moderate levels of enterococci were also found at Grayton Beach and Holly Street Beach.

Miramar, Dune Allen, Eastern Lake and Inlet beaches were all listed as having "good" water quality.

Storm water runoff, pets, wildlife and sewage are all factors that contribute to contamination, the release said.

For more information, visit www.floridahealth.gov.