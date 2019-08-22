THURSDAY

Band night specials, 8-11 p.m., Jester's Walk Casino, 5375 La. 308, Mathews -- $2 longneck beers (Budweiser, Bud Light, O'Doul's, Corona, Michelob Ultra, Miller Lite, Coors Light, Heineken and Abita), $1 draft beer (Budweiser and Bud Light), $3 house mixed drinks and $5 premium. College Night, 8 p.m., Vino Remix, 656 Corporate Drive, Houma -- 18 and over no cover with special guest DJ. -- $3 drink specials all night. Thirsty Thursday, 5 p.m. to 2 a.m., The Patio at Milano’s, 312 Belanger St., Houma. -- $2 craft and imports all night. Half-price wine bottles 3 p.m. to close, Grady V's, 900 Country Club Blvd., Thibodaux. Beer specials, 5 p.m. to 2 a.m., The Patio at Milano’s, 312 Belanger St., Houma. -- $2 craft and import beers. Thirsty Thursday, 7-11 p.m., La Casa Del Sol Houma, 169 Monarch Drive, Houma. -- Two for one margaritas all night. Tequila Thursday-- $2 shots of tequila all day, Happy Hour 3-6 p.m., live music 6-9 p.m., La Carreta, 1327 St. Charles St., Houma. Abita Night, 9 p.m. to 2 a.m., Mahony's Irish Pub, 7832 Main St., Houma. -- $2 Abita pints after 9 p.m. Spahr's Downtown, Happy Hour from 5 p.m. till close, 601 W. Fourth St., Thibodaux. Two-for-one appetizers. Beer and Shot Specials, $6 domestic beer and any shot, $7 premium beer and any shot, It's 5 O'Clock Somewhere, 5781 W. Main St., Houma.

FRIDAY



Karaoke with Connie, 9 p.m. to 2 a.m., Congo Lounge & Jungle Casino, 1813 La. 3185, Thibodaux. Beer specials, 5 p.m. to 2 a.m., The Patio at Milano’s, 312 Belanger St., Houma. -- $1.50 domestics all night. 8-ball tournament, 8 p.m., Double Hill Bar & Grill, 9892 E. Main St., Houma. -- $10 entry and optional $5 side pot, double elimination. $3 tickets for 10-ball break and run pot. Drink specials, 3-7 p.m., Grady V's, 900 Country Club Blvd., Thibodaux. -- $5 martinis. Happy Hour 3-6 p.m., La Carreta, 1327 St. Charles St., Houma. Fireball Friday, $1 Fireball shots, It's 5 O'Clock Somewhere, 5781 W. Main St., Houma. Power Hour, 9-10 p.m., Vino Remix, 656 Corporate Drive, Houma. -- $2 power hour. Thirsty Crawfish, $5 pints that change every week, 6441 W. Main St., Houma.

SATURDAY

Tailgate takeout, until 6 p.m., Peppers Pizzeria, 600 W. Third St., Thibodaux, and 541 Corporate Drive, Houma. -- Get free orders of boneless wings when you order pizzas for takeout Saturdays and Sundays. Shots Saturday, $4 all shots, It's 5 O'Clock Somewhere, 5781 W. Main St., Houma. Happy Hour 3-6 p.m., La Carreta, 1327 St. Charles St., Houma. Two for one bottled and draft beer, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Grady V's, 900 Country Club Blvd., Thibodaux. -- Two for one bottle and draft beer in the bar. Power Hour, 9-10 p.m., Vino Remix, 656 Corporate Drive, Houma. -- $2 power hour. Buckets and Pitchers, 9 p.m. to 2 a.m., Mahony's Irish Pub, 7832 Main St., Houma. -- $12 domestic buckets and draft pitchers.

SUNDAY

Sober Sunday, $5 Bloody Marys, It's 5 O'Clock Somewhere, 5781 W. Main St., Houma. Free pool, 11 a.m. to midnight, Double Hill Bar & Grill, 9892 E. Main St., Houma. Brunch 11 a.m.-3 p.m., live music noon-3 p.m., Bottomless Mimosas 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Happy Hour 3-6 p.m., La Carreta, 1327 St. Charles St., Houma. Buy one get one half off when wearing a Thirsty Crawfish shirt, Thirsty Crawfish, 6441 Main St., Houma.

MONDAY

Service Industry Night, Vino Remix, 656 Corporate Drive, Houma -- $1 singles domestics. Big Brew Mondays, all day, Peppers Pizzeria, 600 W. Third St., Thibodaux, and 541 Corporate Drive, Houma -- 25-ounce big brew pours and all-you-can-enjoy wings every Monday. Happy Hour at Cristiano’s, 3-5 p.m., Cristiano Ristorante, 724 High St., Houma. -- Two for one well martinis, domestic beer and glasses of house wine. Premium Pours, 5 p.m. to 2 a.m., The Patio at Milano’s, 312 Belanger St., Houma. -- Get premium liquors at well prices all night. Mixed-Up Monday, $5 mixed drinks, It's 5 O'Clock Somewhere, 5781 W. Main St., Houma. Fiesta Monday- Happy Hour all day, $3 Tall Draft Beer and $8 Medium Margaritas, La Carreta, 1327 St. Charles St., Houma. Old School Mondays, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Alumni Grill, 1130 La. 1, Thibodaux. -- $5 Old School Burger or Alumni Wings for dine-in only. Ladies Night, 9 p.m. to 2 a.m., Mahony's Irish Pub, 7832 Main St., Houma. -- Free wells, domestics and wine for ladies after 9 p.m. Louisiana beers $4 a pint, Thirsty Crawfish, 6441 La. 24, Houma. Martini night, $3 martinis all day, La Casa Del Sol, 141 Westover Drive, Thibodaux.

TUESDAY

Martini night, 5 p.m. to 2 a.m., The Patio at Milano’s, 312 Belanger St., Houma. -- Two for one martinis. Tipsy Tuesday, Vino Remix, 656 Corporate Drive, Houma -- $2 singles, domestics, Jager and Lemondrops. Trivia night, 10 p.m. to 2 a.m., Mahony's Irish Pub, 7832 Main St., Houma. -- Winners of each round receive a $30 bar tab. Spahr's Downtown, all day, two-for-one drinks, 601 W. Fourth St., Thibodaux. Taco Tuesday-- $2.50 for any taco and 16 oz. draft beer, Happy Hour 3-6 p.m., La Carreta, 1327 St. Charles St., Houma. Tipsy Tuesday, $1.75 domestic beer, $2.50 premium beer, It's 5 O'Clock Somewhere, 5781 W. Main St., Houma. Spahr's at the Station, all day, two-for-one drinks, 16816 La. 3235, Galliano. Trivia night at 8 p.m., winner gets a $25 gift card, Thirsty Crawfish, 6441 W. Main St., Houma. Two for one bottled and draft beers, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Grady V's, 900 Country Club Blvd., Thibodaux. Beer special, all beer two for one, La Casa Del Sol, 169 Monarch Drive, Houma.

WEDNESDAY

Wine Wednesday-- Half-off wine by the glass or bottle, Happy Hour 3-6 p.m., La Carreta, 1327 St. Charles St., Houma. Shot night, Mahony's Irish Pub, 7832 Main St., Houma -- two for one bomb shots all night. Ladies' Night, Vino Remix, 656 Corporate Drive, Houma -- $1 domestic beers and singles for the gals and $5 domestic pitchers for the guys. Wine Wednesday, 5 p.m. to 2 a.m., The Patio at Milano’s, 312 Belanger St., Houma. -- Buy one, get one free wine bottle all night. Beer specials, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Alumni Grill, 1130 La. 1, Thibodaux. -- $2 beers all day. Wine Wednesday, $2 glasses of wine, It's 5 O'Clock Somewhere, 5781 W. Main St., Houma. Half-price Angus burgers, 4 p.m. to close, Grady V's, 900 Country Club Blvd., Thibodaux. -- Also $5 Bloody Marys in the bar. Wine Down Wednesdays, 3-7 p.m., On the Canal Bar, 1109 Dunn St., Houma. -- $1.75 domestics and two for one margaritas, wine and Fireball. All-You-Can-Eat catfish chips, $16.99, Spahr's Downtown, 601 W. Fourth St., Thibodaux.

WEEKDAYS

Happy Days, 3-6 p.m., Santa Fe Cattle Co., 632 N. Canal Blvd., Thibodaux. -- $3 redneck teas, margaritas and well drinks and half-priced appetizers. Happy Hour, 2-6 p.m., Spigots Brew Pub, 622 Barrow St., Houma. -- $3 beer of the week, $4 flagship beers, $5 house wines, $1.50 tasters and half price appetizers like spicy shrimp, o-rings, sliders, cheesy sidewinders and jumbo pretzels. Thirsty Crawfish, $5 pints that change every week, 6441 W. Main St., Houma. Half off draft, wine and margaritas, 3-6 p.m., Hooters, 1619 Martin Luther King Blvd., Houma.

