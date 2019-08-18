The ongoing development boom on the Beach “island” is creating many new jobs, businesses and housing, but friction and conflict are sometimes a byproduct. Just ask the residents living along Glades Turn in the Glades neighborhood.

For 30 years, several dozen households on the dead-end residential street enjoyed a friendly coexistence with the Hombre Golf Club. The golf course fairways and greens formed a luscious open space behind the single-family homes.

Today, a combination of events – including Hurricane Michael and the pressure for additional housing on Panama City Beach – has created a nightmare for several dozen families in the neighborhood as they fear construction of a wall of two-story townhomes backing up within 26 feet of their property lines.

For years, nine of the golf course’s 27 holes ran like a green river through the neighborhood, and residents’ back yards opened up onto wide open spaces edged with trees. During his span of ownership from 1989 to 2016, developer Wes Burnham encouraged the residents to extend their home developments out over the formal property lines, several residents said.

“He [Burnham] encouraged us to do everything we wanted because [the improvements] would make the golf course look good,” said Glades resident Mike Avitt, who has owned his home on Glades Turn for three years. “People planted trees [on golf course land] for many years.” Residents also planted gardens where the golf course rough came up against their yards, and added fencing, swimming pools and patios.

After Burnham sold the golf course to developer George Roberts in 2016, the relationship remained positive, said Roland Costine, who with his wife, Anna, has owned their home in the neighborhood for 14 years. Roland Costine recalled a conversation with Roberts shortly after the sale when he asked the new owner if he had a problem with the various encroachments that Burnham had approved.

“His exact answer was, ‘No, I don’t have a problem’,” Costine said.

In fact, a different and more serious problem had quietly existed for 26 years. In 1990, the city had approved a zoning change for part of the golf course from recreational to high-density commercial development. It was a shift that few residents were aware of in the fall of 2018, when Roberts signaled that he was interested in selling an 80-acre section of the golf course near the Tierra Verde neighborhood for residential development. City Council subsequently approved the zoning change.

After Hurricane Michael devastated the property, felling 275 trees, Roberts closed the Hombre for good, and entered into negotiations to sell the rest of the land for development. He subsequently signed a contract with the national homebuilder D.R. Horton for the property, which is still pending as the company conducts due diligence.

Glades residents who live on Glades Turn, one block north of Hutchinson Boulevard, say they were horrified to learn that D.R. Horton tentatively plans to build 80 two-story townhome units on eight acres of the 15th fairway, which lies immediately behind their houses. The company is also looking to build 150 single-family homes elsewhere on the closed golf course.

“These townhomes will suffocate us,” Anna Costine told City Council at its July 25 meeting, noting that under the current setback rules, the structures could be erected just 26 feet of their back yards. “I know you can help … please have some empathy for us.” Residents said the problem would be greatly reduced if the city could change the zoning rules to extend the setback separation to 60 feet.

Residents speaking to the council at that session said the fairway already suffered from serious drainage issues that lead to flooding in an even moderate rainfall. They also alleged that the higher-density development would degrade their property values and quality of life with increased traffic into the neighborhood.

While cautioning that nothing can be done until the developer formally applies for a building permit, the council expressed sympathy for the residents. At Councilman Paul Casto’s request, Council asked Planning Director Mel Leonard to explore possible changes to the zoning provisions on setback rules that would enable the city to come up with “a good compromise.”

City Manager Mario Gisbert told The News Herald on Thursday that the staff is continuing to work with attorneys for both sides “on options, if any, that may be available.”

In an interview on Thursday, Roberts said D.R. Horton has the legal right to develop the property as the current zoning permits. “All of that property is zoned high-density commercial,” Roberts said. “In theory, they could build a Wal-Mart store or a strip mall on that fairway.” He added that he had agreed to sell the land to D.R. Horton, and not to other developers who had shown interest in it, because the company had agreed to keep the use residential.

Roberts said there is plenty of time for the residents, the developer and city officials to come up with a compromise. “It’s way too early,” he said. “If we were to close [on the sale] today, it will still take a year for all the planning and permitting.”

Officials with D.R. Horton did not respond to a request for comment.