Walk to Remember, which benefits Caring Days, an adult day-care program in Tuscaloosa, will be held Saturday morning inside University Mall.

The 15th annual event raises awareness about people with memory disorders and honors Caring Days’ clients and caregivers. People are invited to walk and raise money from sponsors or make a donation to Caring Days. There is no charge to participate.

Walk to Remember will also feature face painting, tailgating, a beach party, a Mardi Gras celebration prizes, food and more. The event will be held from 10-11:30 a.m. University Mall is at 1701 McFarland Blvd. E. For more information, call 752-6840.