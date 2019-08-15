It’s finally game week…..are you ready for some football?

The Sharks hit the road this week as we travel to in county rival Wewa for a Kickoff Classic preseason match up.

Once again because of a lighting issue the kickoff will be 6:30 EST.

The players and coaches have been battling through a terribly hot and humid week in preparation for this week’s game. With a roster of 25 players depth is an issue at several positions. Hopefully we will be able to get everyone a little playing time in this Classic before the regular season starts next week.

Our goal this week is to limit the penalties and turnovers as we go against live contact in a game setting for the first time. We have a lot of new and young players on this year’s roster. If we can stay injury free this team will hopefully improve each week as the season progresses. It’s hard to believe another summer has come and gone and school has started.

But with that is the start of FOOTBALL SEASON. We are now hope you can come support the Sharks at Wewa this Friday evening at 6:30 p.m.

GO SHARKS!!!