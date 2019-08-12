BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) " Republican candidate for governor Ralph Abraham has launched his first TV ad in the race.

The third-term congressman doesn't speak in the 30-second introductory spot released Monday. The camera pans up on Abraham, standing in front of a painted American flag, as news clips are read about his candidacy.

The clips describe him as an ally of President Donald Trump and the GOP front-runner in the Oct. 12 election against Democratic incumbent John Bel Edwards. It never mentions Abraham's fellow Republican contender in the race, businessman Eddie Rispone.

The ad ends with the words: "Help is on the way."

Abraham's campaign says the ad is running statewide. He is the last major gubernatorial candidate to start TV advertising, with Edwards and Rispone on the air for weeks.