Calling all "drama queens" (and kings) from tots to teens to take the stage and take part in Emerald Coast Theatre Company’s (ECTC) Fall 2019 Theater Educational Programs now serving DeFuniak Springs.

“We are looking forward to an exciting fall this year with growth in our programming at our performance space in Grand Boulevard Town Center and the launch of a partnership with the Florida Chautauqua Theatre in DeFuniak Springs for an educational outreach program there,” said ECTC co-founder and producing artistic director Nathanael Fisher.

ECTC has extended its educational programming. This year, each of the classes are offered for a longer duration. The ECTC Little Rascals program is approximately nine weeks long, while ECTC Kids and Teens programs span 13 weeks, providing young thespians more time to engage and learn.

All programs are offered at either Emerald Coast Theatre Company’s (ECTC) performance space at 560 Grand Boulevard in Grand Boulevard Town Center in Miramar Beach or at the Florida Chautauqua Theatre (FCT), 848 Baldwin Ave. in DeFuniak Springs.

Classes include Little Rascals, designed specifically for our youngest players, and will culminate with a mini play on the last day of class. Cost is $125 per person.

Come explore “a whole new world” full of fun characters, music and adventure for boys and girls alike with “Disney’s Aladdin Kids” adapted from the classic Disney animated film. Cost is $360 per person.

Whether you consider yourself a cheerful elf or a grumpy New Yorker, there is a role for everyone in “Elf Jr.” This touching, hilarious and sweet story of Buddy the Elf is sure to fill your fall with festive fun. Cost is $375 per person.

The Musical Theatre Cabaret Class focuses on vocal training. Students will rehearse one to two pieces throughout the six weeks and perform for parents in a cabaret-style show at the end of class. Cost is $170 per person.

In partnership with Seaside Neighborhood School, this ensemble of thespians is a chartered member of the Educational Theatre Association’s Junior Thespians and will be competing at district competition. They also will be making appearances within our community.

Junior Thespians is for any student in grades six through eight who is interested in developing personally in the craft of acting, while creating a unique performance piece with fellow players. Cost is $570 per person.

For more information and to register for one or more of ECTC’s Fall Theatre Education Programs, visit www.emeraldcoasttheatre.org or call 850-684-0323.