Alabama was ranked 10th worst for healthcare in the United States, according to a new study by the personal-finance website WalletHub. Alabama landed at No. 42 on the site's list of "States with Best Health Care Systems."

To determine where Americans get the highest-quality services at the best prices, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia in 43 measures of health care cost, accessibility and outcome. The study looked at things like average monthly insurance premium, physicians per capita and percentage of people who are insured.

Alabama also landed in the bottom five states in the heart disease category. States with the highest rates of heart disease were West Virginia, Arkansas, Kentucky, Mississippi and Alabama. States with the lowest rates were Colorado (lowest), Hawaii, California, Wisconsin and Montana.

Some highlights from the study:

Health Care in Alabama (1 is best; 25 is average):

38th – Average Monthly Insurance Premium

40th – Physicians per Capita

46th – Dentists per Capita

32nd – Physician Medicare-Acceptance Rate

36th – % of Insured Adults

36th – % of Adults with No Dental Visit in Past Year

20th – % of Medical Residents Retained

Click here for the full report.