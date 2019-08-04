Tracey Lamb

School: Meigs Middle School

Hometown: Newport News, Virginia

What’s your favorite thing to do at school?

What I love most about my job is talking with my students. Through these conversations, I help them discover who they are on the inside and what that can look like on the outside. I often tease that middle schoolers live on an emotional roller coaster with many steep hills and loops — a ride that often causes parents much strife as they search for the child they once knew. As principal, I join and support students and parents on this crazy journey through adolescence.

Why did you become an educator?

My mission as an educator is, simply put, to unconditionally love kids who need it most and help them become the very best version of themselves. Too many youth today lack that one person in their corner who will never give up on them. I want every one of my students to know that I believe in them and will do anything to ensure they succeed.

Who is your favorite author?

I am not certain I could name one, but Michael Fullan, Jon Gordan, and Baruti Kafele always inspire me to continually grow, both as a leader and a person.

If you were not an educator, what would you be?

If I were not an educator, I would be an author. I love to write and my goal is to one day finish a novel I started about a young woman who finds herself in a world of scandal.