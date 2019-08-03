Band members, sorority recruits and other early arrivals at the University of Alabama will begin moving into campus dorms on Aug. 7-9.

The early arrivals come about two weeks before classes begin at UA for the fall semester. Other early arrivals include students participating in Honors College service-learning programs, a biology boot camp, Camp 1831 and some athletes.

About 2,800 students are expected to arrive for early move-in. Another 4,250 will arrive for the general move-in Aug. 16-18 ahead of the start of classes on Aug. 21 Residents must sign-up for a move-in time through the online check-in system, according to the UA website. The times vary by dorm but range from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. depending on the day. A schedule is available at www.housing.sa.ua.edu/incoming-students/move-in/move-in-schedule.

The move-in schedule will also affect parking and traffic in areas of campus near the dorms. All lanes of traffic on Old Hackberry Lane between Hackberry Lane and Abercrombie Lane will be devoted to move-in at Presidential 1 and 2 and Riverside residential halls. Traffic will be unable to travel southbound on Old Hackberry Lane from Jack Warner Parkway during the move-in period. The university recommends that drivers use Hackberry Lane if traveling to campus from Jack Warner Parkway.

Traffic will be affected near Moore, Little and Doster halls along with the Rose Administration building during sorority recruitment from Aug. 5-18.

The Aug. 17 weekend also sees the start of welcome back activities. There will be a movie screening Aug. 17 along with free food, drinks, popcorn and other giveaways from 7-10 p.m. on the Ferguson Lawn. The Screen on the Green is among the Yea, Alabama! Weeks of Welcome events celebrating the start of the new academic year.